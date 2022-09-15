EUROPA

Arsenal's Thursday match against PSV Eindhoven postponed

Fabian Simiyu
After announcing the postponement of the fixture, UEFA was quick to release another statement giving updates on when the match will be played

Arsenal Football Club's Emirates Stadium

Arsenal FC's fixture against PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium has been postponed to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances.

UEFA came up with the decision after it was confirmed that the police forces in London are inadequate as they continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 years.

"UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday, September 15, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

Arsenal and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey Imago

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," read the UEFA statement.

The Chelsea V Red Bull Salzburg was played yesterday at Stamford Bridge despite claims from UEFA citing inadequate police resources. Chelsea is also based in London, about 10 kilometres away from the Emirates Stadium.

READ: English Premier League teams pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

After announcing the postponement of the fixture, UEFA was quick to release another statement giving updates on when the match will be played.

Cody Gakpo missed a big chance against Rangers. Pulse Nigeria

The UEFA follow-up statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday 15 September, will now be played on Thursday 20 October at 19:00 CEST (18:00 local time).

"The rescheduling of this match was possible after the decision of the Premier League to postpone the domestic match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC originally due to be played on 19 October.

"UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match which had been postponed due to the impossibility for local police forces to guarantee its secure staging," the statement read.

The Premier League confirmed the statement via their website stating that a date will be confirmed as to when the Arsenal V Manchester City match will be played.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta AFP

"The Premier League has agreed with UEFA to postpone Arsenal FC's Premier League match with Manchester City FC, originally due to be played on 19 October, to allow for Arsenal FC's re-arranged UEFA Europa League game with PSV Eindhoven.

A new date for the Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC fixture will be announced in due course." Read the Premier League statement.

The league is already facing a challenge in rearranging last weekend’s fixtures that were postponed as sign of respect to Queen Elizabeth II. The 2022 World Cup is also around the corner and everything needs to be considered as the matches get rescheduled.

