'Even Ronaldo dey laugh' -Reactions as 'lacklustre' Manchester dis-United at Brighton

David Ben
On today's episode of 'E be tinz' courtesy of the Red devils, Man United put up a 'circus show' in an emphatic loss to Brighton on Saturday in the Premier league

Social media reactions as Manchester United hammered by Brighton in the Premier league
Social media reactions as Manchester United hammered by Brighton in the Premier league

Manchester United suffered a dramatic 4-0 defeat away at Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday evening, May 7, 2022 in the Premier league.

The Red devils were looking to build on their convincing win over Brentford earlier in the week, but however, went completely off the script at the Amex stadium on Saturday.

Caicedo opend the scoring for Brighton against Manchester United on Saturday
Caicedo opend the scoring for Brighton against Manchester United on Saturday Imago

The Seagulls owned the first-half courtesy of Moisés Caicedo's goal in the 15th minute, to conclude proceedings in the first-half, as Man United literally prayed for the half-time whistle to be blown - as Brighton went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Even Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton
Even Ronaldo couldn't believe his team's performance in the defeat against Brighton Imago

Eventually Ralf Ragnick's men got their wish, but soon after were made to regret it, as the floodgates at the Amex opened four minutes into the second-half.

After a moment of defensive laxity, Marc Cucurella put Brighton 2-0 up in the 49th minute.

Banter Fc might have thought the self-acclaimed 'comeback kings' , would find a way back into the game - but a miracle was never in sight as United fell behind again.

Germany midfielder Pascal Groß, extended the Seagulls' lead in the 57th minute to put the home side 3-0 up comfortably.

Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday
Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday Imago

Many might have thought the shocker was over, but the Red devils gave Africa Magic scriptwriters a good run for their money, by dramatically conceeding yet another in the space of three minutes through Leonard Trossard, in the 60th minute to complete the demolition at the Amex.

Leonardo Trossard scored the fourth goal of the evening against Man United on Saturday
Leonardo Trossard scored the fourth goal of the evening against Man United on Saturday Imago

A 'circus show' by the Red devils as you might call it was what happened on Saturday evening, so incredible, that even Manchester United's contender for player of the season - Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted with a 'cheeky' look in disbelief following Brighton's fourth.

Following the demolition of Man United at the hands of Brighton on Saturday evening, fans took to social media to express their shock on Twitter, spotting in particular - Ronaldo's expression amidst the carnage.

See reactions below:

David Ben

Ferdinand Omanyala Sets New 2022 World Record, Wins World Athletics Continental Tour - Absa Kip Keino Classic