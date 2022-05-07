'Even Ronaldo dey laugh' -Reactions as 'lacklustre' Manchester dis-United at Brighton

The Red devils were looking to build on their convincing win over Brentford earlier in the week, but however, went completely off the script at the Amex stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls owned the first-half courtesy of Moisés Caicedo's goal in the 15th minute, to conclude proceedings in the first-half, as Man United literally prayed for the half-time whistle to be blown - as Brighton went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Eventually Ralf Ragnick's men got their wish, but soon after were made to regret it, as the floodgates at the Amex opened four minutes into the second-half.

After a moment of defensive laxity, Marc Cucurella put Brighton 2-0 up in the 49th minute.

Banter Fc might have thought the self-acclaimed 'comeback kings' , would find a way back into the game - but a miracle was never in sight as United fell behind again.

Germany midfielder Pascal Groß, extended the Seagulls' lead in the 57th minute to put the home side 3-0 up comfortably.

Many might have thought the shocker was over, but the Red devils gave Africa Magic scriptwriters a good run for their money, by dramatically conceeding yet another in the space of three minutes through Leonard Trossard, in the 60th minute to complete the demolition at the Amex.

A 'circus show' by the Red devils as you might call it was what happened on Saturday evening, so incredible, that even Manchester United's contender for player of the season - Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted with a 'cheeky' look in disbelief following Brighton's fourth.

Following the demolition of Man United at the hands of Brighton on Saturday evening, fans took to social media to express their shock on Twitter, spotting in particular - Ronaldo's expression amidst the carnage.