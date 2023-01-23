Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Bill Kenwright, the Everton chairperson, was asked how he thought about Lampard's tenure at the club but dodged the question according to Sky Sports.

"I can't comment. It's not my decision. It's been a bad run of results for us all and for Frank, but I would never say that to you ever. Yes, we have to start winning, don't we? It's a bad time," said Kenwright.

According to Gary Cotterill of Sky Sports, Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri told him that it is not his decision to sack Frank Lampard minutes before the West Ham match.

Lampard spoke after the match and he said that his team lost a couple of promising chances in the match.

"We had a lot of the game, a lot of the possession for sure. The way West Ham play, they afford you the ball at times. We moved it pretty well. At times you can prepare to get into the final third and then in-game we have to be more clinical there.

"And we weren't. We missed some chances. We were there a lot without being dynamic enough. They had a couple of moments where they were dynamic and that changed the game," said Lampard.

If Everton sacks him, Lampard could become one of the unluckiest managers in the history of football after his boyhood club Chelsea, laid him off for underperforming also.