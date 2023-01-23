ADVERTISEMENT
Everton bosses coy on Lampard's future

Fabian Simiyu
Frank Lampard could be on his way out of Everton after losing to West Ham United

Everton boss Frank Lampard
Everton boss Frank Lampard

Everton lost 2-0 to West Ham United in the English Premier League thus fueling the uncertainty about Frank Lampard's future at the club.

Bill Kenwright, the Everton chairperson, was asked how he thought about Lampard's tenure at the club but dodged the question according to Sky Sports.

"I can't comment. It's not my decision. It's been a bad run of results for us all and for Frank, but I would never say that to you ever. Yes, we have to start winning, don't we? It's a bad time," said Kenwright.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is under immense pressure to deliver
Everton boss Frank Lampard is under immense pressure to deliver

READ: Is Lampard's future at Everton in jeopardy after boos from fans?

According to Gary Cotterill of Sky Sports, Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri told him that it is not his decision to sack Frank Lampard minutes before the West Ham match.

Lampard spoke after the match and he said that his team lost a couple of promising chances in the match.

"We had a lot of the game, a lot of the possession for sure. The way West Ham play, they afford you the ball at times. We moved it pretty well. At times you can prepare to get into the final third and then in-game we have to be more clinical there.

Frank Lampard on December 7, 2022.
Frank Lampard on December 7, 2022.

"And we weren't. We missed some chances. We were there a lot without being dynamic enough. They had a couple of moments where they were dynamic and that changed the game," said Lampard.

If Everton sacks him, Lampard could become one of the unluckiest managers in the history of football after his boyhood club Chelsea, laid him off for underperforming also.

His counterpart David Moyes of West Ham needs to win his next few games to cement his role as the manager at the London Stadium.

Fabian Simiyu
