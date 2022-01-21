RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Everton owner Moshiri increases stake in club

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has converted a £100 million loan to the club into equity

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has converted a £100 million loan to the club into equity Creator: Paul ELLIS
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has converted a £100 million loan to the club into equity Creator: Paul ELLIS

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has ploughed another £100 million ($136 million) into the struggling Premier League club, taking his stake to 94 percent, it was announced on Friday.

Recommended articles

The British-Iranian businessman, who has already spent over half-a-billion pounds on transfers since his takeover in 2016, is converting loans from his Blue Heaven Holdings into equity.

It will give a much-needed boost to Everton's finances, with the club posting a combined £265 million loss for the past three financial years.

Everton last week sacked manager Rafael Benitez after a 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened Norwich, a result that left them languishing in 16th place in the table.

"I write to you to assure you that my commitment remains strong and focused," Moshiri said in a letter to fans.

"The club has announced today the conversion of a £100m loan to the club into equity which is a clear demonstration of my commitment and greatly strengthens the balance sheet.

"I am a private man and I do not speak publicly very often. But I promise you that my determination to deliver for Everton will not waver."

Duncan Ferguson will take caretaker charge of the Toffees for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.

Former England internationals Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard and Italy's 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro have been linked with the job on a permanent basis.

Rooney had two spells at Goodison Park as a player and has impressed in difficult circumstances as he tries to keep Derby in the second-tier Championship despite a 21-point deduction due to financial problems.

The Rams are in administration but are just eight points adrift of safety.

"Of course Everton is a club I grew up supporting," Rooney said on Friday.

"I'm flattered to get brought up in those conversations, but I know Everton know that to have any communication with me they have to go through the administrators." 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chelsea must improve attitude, admits Tuchel

Chelsea must improve attitude, admits Tuchel

Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in at home

Lindelof given time off by Man Utd after break-in at home

Everton owner Moshiri increases stake in club

Everton owner Moshiri increases stake in club

Curse of the holders strikes again as AFCON heads into knockout phase

Curse of the holders strikes again as AFCON heads into knockout phase

Howe defends Newcastle's Saudi trip despite 'sportswashing' fears

Howe defends Newcastle's Saudi trip despite 'sportswashing' fears

Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals

Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Barca and Atletico Madrid turn attention to La Liga race for top four

Barca and Atletico Madrid turn attention to La Liga race for top four

Rugby: Shujaa look to dominate Pool D as Malaga 7s kicks off

Rugby: Shujaa look to dominate Pool D as Malaga 7s kicks off

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Ivory Coast send reigning champions Algeria crashing out of Cup of Nations

Nicolas Pepe (2nd L) and his Ivory Coast teammates celebrate after Franck Kessie put them ahead against Algeria Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER