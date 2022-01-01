RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Vitaliy Mykolenko (left)has joined Everton from Dynamo Kiev

Vitaliy Mykolenko (left)has joined Everton from Dynamo Kiev Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI
Vitaliy Mykolenko (left)has joined Everton from Dynamo Kiev Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Everton have completed the signing of Ukraine international defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev for a reported fee of £18 million ($24 million).

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old left-back, who has won 21 caps for his country, has signed a four-year deal keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2026.

Mykolenko told Everton TV: "I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player."

Mykolenko was part of the Ukraine side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and has Champions League experience over the past two seasons with Dynamo.

He is expected to replace Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour with manager Rafael Benitez and been linked with a January move to Chelsea.

The Toffees were badly in need of reinforcements due to an injury crisis that has derailed Benitez's first season in charge after a positive start.

Everton are due to return to action at home to Brighton on Sunday after their previous two matches against Burnley and Newcastle were called off due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

Everton sign Ukrainian left-back Mykolenko

Star strikers should enable hosts Cameroon to top Group A

Star strikers should enable hosts Cameroon to top Group A

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Club Brugge boss Clement set to replace Kovac as Monaco coach

Club Brugge boss Clement set to replace Kovac as Monaco coach

Celtic announce triple signing from Japan's J League

Celtic announce triple signing from Japan's J League

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Man City's Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault

Man City's Cancelo says he suffered facial injuries in assault

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

Vlahovic, the rising star on the radar of Europe's best

Vlahovic, the rising star on the radar of Europe's best

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

How some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas [Photos]

Football stars

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich Creator: Ben STANSALL