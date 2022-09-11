Has ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez found a new home in Ligue?

Sanchez was on target again for Marseille as the club piled on the pressure on league leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over LOSC Lille.

The 33-year-old impressed at centre forward and scored one of the goals to help them return to winning ways after the UCL defeat to Tottenham in midweek.

With Lille leading 1-0 thanks to a well-struck effort from Ismaily, Sanchez finished a fine team move to equalise for Marseille at the break.

The goal was his fourth for the club in five (5) Ligue 1 matches this season. Before he was substituted with four (4) left to play, he had created three (3) chances, made three (3) key passes, and completed two (2) take-ons.

Marseille move joint-top with fifth successive win

Igor Tudor has drilled his Marseille side into title contenders and the supporters are beginning to dream again.

Marseille joined leaders PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table on 19 points with another win on Saturday.

