Has ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez found a new home in Ligue?

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Chilean has found his feet again in Ligue 1 following another goalscoring performance for title contenders Marseille.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring for Arsenal a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on November 27, 2016
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring for Arsenal a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on November 27, 2016

Former Arsenal and Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has settled down well in the French Ligue 1 following a blistering start to life for Olympique Marseille.

Sanchez was on target again for Marseille as the club piled on the pressure on league leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over LOSC Lille.

Alexis Sanchez looks reborn at Marseille.
Alexis Sanchez looks reborn at Marseille. AFP

The 33-year-old impressed at centre forward and scored one of the goals to help them return to winning ways after the UCL defeat to Tottenham in midweek.

With Lille leading 1-0 thanks to a well-struck effort from Ismaily, Sanchez finished a fine team move to equalise for Marseille at the break.

Alexis Sanchez contests an aerial duel on Saturday.
Alexis Sanchez contests an aerial duel on Saturday. AFP

The goal was his fourth for the club in five (5) Ligue 1 matches this season. Before he was substituted with four (4) left to play, he had created three (3) chances, made three (3) key passes, and completed two (2) take-ons.

Igor Tudor has drilled his Marseille side into title contenders and the supporters are beginning to dream again.

Match winner for Marseille, Samuel Gigot.
Match winner for Marseille, Samuel Gigot. AFP

Marseille joined leaders PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table on 19 points with another win on Saturday.

Marseille came from behind to beat a difficult Lille side 2-1 with goals from Alexis Sanchez, who cancelled out Ismaily's opener for Lille, and Samuel Gigot in either half.

The victory was the fifth in a row for Marseille, which sees them extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

