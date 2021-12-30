RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ex-Bayern boss Kovac sacked by Monaco

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Niko Kovac finished his playing career in 2009

Niko Kovac finished his playing career in 2009 Creator: Valery HACHE
Niko Kovac finished his playing career in 2009 Creator: Valery HACHE

French Ligue 1 side Monaco have sacked coach Niko Kovac, a source close to the club told AFP on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac took over the under-performing French side from Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year contract with the option of a further season.

Kovac, 50, was told of the decision by the club's board late on Thursday.

The Principality side finished third last season but were eliminated in the Champions League's qualifiers and are sixth in the French table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Kovac took Monaco to May's French Cup final, where they lost to PSG and they started this season with three defeats in their opening six league games.

They have yet to break into Ligue 1's top five this term and summer signings including Dutch striker Myron Boadu and German winger Ismail Jakobs have found it difficult to settle.

Big name arrivals such as Germany's Kevin Volland and ex-Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas have also been off-form.

There were reported tensions between former Croatia midfielder Kovac and squad members including captain Wissam Ben Yedder.

According to outlet RMC Sport the move by the club, owned by Russsian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, had been discussed for weeks with August's European knock-out by Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk still clear in the memory.

Kovac led Bundesliga giants Bayern to a league and cup double in 2019, having previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt and the Croatia national team.

Monaco last played in December 22's home victory over Rennes before French football's winter break and head to second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in the cup's last 32 on Sunday.

Newspaper L'Equipe claim ex-RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch, former Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and Belgian Philippe Clement are among the favourites to replace Kovac.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Bayern boss Kovac sacked by Monaco

Ex-Bayern boss Kovac sacked by Monaco

Conte expects Lloris to stay at Spurs

Conte expects Lloris to stay at Spurs

Vardy adds to Leicester's injury woes

Vardy adds to Leicester's injury woes

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Man City's Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Man City's Foden promises no let-up in title pursuit

Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

Tuchel says Chelsea title talk 'stupid'

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Welbeck punishes Chelsea with last-gasp equaliser for Brighton

Welbeck punishes Chelsea with last-gasp equaliser for Brighton

Trending

How some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas [Photos]

Football stars

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Morocco's Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic Creator: FADEL SENNA

World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format

France's forward Kylian Mbappe kisses the World Cup trophy after the Russia 2018 World Cup final Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Spurs boss Conte has no qualms over Kane's attitude

Tottenham striker Harry Kane Creator: Daniel LEAL