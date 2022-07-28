TRANSFERS

Ghana nemesis Suarez happy to return home to boyhood club Nacional

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Uruguay all-time top scorer and former Liverpool striker has rejoined his boyhood club 17 years after his debut.

Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez is back to where his football journey all started for him 17 years ago.

Suarez has rejoined his childhood club, Nacional after leaving La Liga side, Atletico Madrid as a free agent.

The 35-year-old announced this on his official Social media page after both parties reached an agreement in Montevideo.

Both Nacional and Suarez can't wait to get started after the deal was made official.

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez AFP

Nacional didn't disclose the transfer details with the contract length also undisclosed.

Moments after putting pen to paper, Suarez said he is proud and happy to return to the club.

"I am proud to wear my shirt again at Nacional," Suarez posted. "Thank you all for the support. See you soon," he added.

The former Barcelona star, who broke the hearts of Ghanaians at the FIFA World Cup, was not the only one happy with his return.

Nacional also took to their social media page to welcome back their former youngster.

"Happy to have you home," the club replied to Suarez's post.

18-year-old Luis Suarez during his first spell at Nacional Pulse Nigeria

Suarez joined Atletico in 2020 after leaving La Liga rivals Barcelona, who he joined from Premier League club, Liverpool back in the summer of 2014.

He is Uruguay's all-time top scorer with 68 goals from 132 apps.

