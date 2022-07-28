Ghana nemesis Suarez happy to return home to boyhood club Nacional

Suarez has rejoined his childhood club, Nacional after leaving La Liga side, Atletico Madrid as a free agent.

The 35-year-old announced this on his official Social media page after both parties reached an agreement in Montevideo.

Both Nacional and Suarez can't wait to get started after the deal was made official.

AFP

Nacional didn't disclose the transfer details with the contract length also undisclosed.

Suarez can't wait to get a start again

Moments after putting pen to paper, Suarez said he is proud and happy to return to the club.

"I am proud to wear my shirt again at Nacional," Suarez posted. "Thank you all for the support. See you soon," he added.

The former Barcelona star, who broke the hearts of Ghanaians at the FIFA World Cup, was not the only one happy with his return.

Nacional also took to their social media page to welcome back their former youngster.

"Happy to have you home," the club replied to Suarez's post.

Pulse Nigeria

Suarez joined Atletico in 2020 after leaving La Liga rivals Barcelona, who he joined from Premier League club, Liverpool back in the summer of 2014.