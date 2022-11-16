Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months and fined 36 MILLION NAIRA

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Retired Premier League striker will pay a fine of 36 million Naira and spend 14 months in jail

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa
John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Former Premier League striker John Carew has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for tax evasion crimes.

Recommended articles

The former Aston Villa player and Norwegian international unintentionally failed to disclose his income at the Oslo District Court which led to the sentencing.

The 43-year-old has also been hit with a hefty fine of £45,353 (36 million Naira) for tax fraud totaling £456,264 (370 million) back in his home country of Norway.

Carew's sentence could have been doubled if the court found that the former Premier League star acted intentionally in avoiding paying his taxes.

John Carew led the line for Aston Villa between 2006 and 2011
John Carew led the line for Aston Villa between 2006 and 2011 The Sun

Should Carew have acted intentionally in committing tax fraud between 2017 and 2019, prosecutors reportedly believed an appropriate punishment for Carew would have been a prison sentence of around two years and seven months, while his defendants wanted a community punishment.

In the 38-page judgment, the court concluded that Carew acted 'grossly negligently' but believes that it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt that the 43-year-old provided incorrect information to the Norwegian tax authorities.

“According to the evidence presented, the court cannot see that there is a cover for Carew's decision not to disclose his income and assets, even if the description of the offence was thereby fulfilled,” district court judge Ingvild Boe Hornburg said in the judgement.

John Carew sentenced to 14 months in jail
John Carew sentenced to 14 months in jail Reddit

“In the court's view, there is nothing in the evidence that supports such a hypothesis,” the judge said.

Carew played five seasons in the English Premier League all on the books of Aston Villa including a short loan spell at Stoke City, he played 123 games in total and scored 38 goals.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

    Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months and fined 36 MILLION NAIRA

  • Qatar 2022 popular bets

    Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

  • Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Recommended articles

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months and fined 36 MILLION NAIRA

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months and fined 36 MILLION NAIRA

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group B (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group B (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Senegal [4] - Nigeria [0]: Africa's scorecard at the last Asia-hosted World Cup

Senegal [4] - Nigeria [0]: Africa's scorecard at the last Asia-hosted World Cup

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo, Messi and the other golden ball, golden boot hopefuls

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo, Messi and the other golden ball, golden boot hopefuls

Qatar 2022: Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Odds on top scoring teams in the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on top scoring teams in the World Cup

Trending

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener

Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

fan village
QATAR 2022

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

Top African Premier League stars at the World Cup
QATAR 2022

Top 5 African Premier League stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

Sadio Mane will miss some of Senegal's World Cup fixtures

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane ruled out of Senegal's World Cup games

Qatar 2022: Suarez lead Uruguay into the world cup

Uruguay World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Belgium 2022 World Cup team profiles

Belgium World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach