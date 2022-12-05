Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Ronaldo is currently without a club after his contract at Manchester United was terminated following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, which saw him criticise the club.

Ronaldo's future is up in the air

The Portuguese star's future has been up in the air since Manchester United took that decision, but he has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

According to multiple sources, Al-Nassr are currently interested in signing the former Real Madrid attacker, with the club ready to offer Ronaldo £ 171.4 million per year.

However, Ighalo has warned the Portugal international on what to expect before moving to Saudi Arabia. Ighalo, who is currently on the books of Al-Shabab, said Ronaldo would not find the league easy if he eventually joins Al-Nassr.

Ighalo warning for Ronaldo

There is a belief that the Saudi Arabian league is not competitive, but Ighalo has warned Ronaldo, saying it is the most competitive in the middle east.

"Before I came, I thought the league would be a pushover, but now, having played for two seasons, I know it's one of the toughest in the region," Ighalo told The Athletic.

"Al Hilal won the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021 and qualified for the Club World Cup. The league is growing faster than I expected.

More foreign players, coaches and the federation is backing it, and you can see that reflected in the Saudi team," he added.