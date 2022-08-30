Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Afena-Gyan has joined the newly promoted side on a permanent transfer from the team in Rome.

"Cremonese announces that it has acquired outright from Roma the right to the sports performance of footballer Felix Afena-Gyan," the Cremonese stated in a statement.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Giallorossi’s youth system at the start of 2021, made his professional debut for Roma later that same year.

He is expected to cost his new sign a total of €9 million in transfer fees and performance-related add-ons.

Afena-Gyan joins Nigerian duo, becomes second Ghana at Cremonese

Following his move to the Serie A newbies, Afena-Gyan becomes the latest African forward to join the club.

He joins Nigerian stars, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke as the Africans to strengthen Cremonese this summer as it looks to preserve its Serie A status.

Dessers joined the team from Belgian side KRC Genk, while Okereke also joined from Club Brugge, also in Belgium.