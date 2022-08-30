TRANSFERS

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Roma academy graduate is the latest African to join the relegation-threatened Serie A team this summer.

Cyriel Dessers, Felix Afena-Gyan and David Okereke are now teammates at Cremonese.
Cyriel Dessers, Felix Afena-Gyan and David Okereke are now teammates at Cremonese.

Serie A side U.S Cremonese has signed Ghana International Felix Afena-Gyan from fellow Italian club AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan has joined the newly promoted side on a permanent transfer from the team in Rome.

Felix Afena-Gyan and Gachetta during his unveiling.
Felix Afena-Gyan and Gachetta during his unveiling. Pulse Nigeria

"Cremonese announces that it has acquired outright from Roma the right to the sports performance of footballer Felix Afena-Gyan," the Cremonese stated in a statement.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Giallorossi’s youth system at the start of 2021, made his professional debut for Roma later that same year.

Jose Mourinho shuts down rumours that Afena-Gyan injured Wijnaldum in training
Jose Mourinho shuts down rumours that Afena-Gyan injured Wijnaldum in training Pulse Ghana

He is expected to cost his new sign a total of €9 million in transfer fees and performance-related add-ons.

Following his move to the Serie A newbies, Afena-Gyan becomes the latest African forward to join the club.

He joins Nigerian stars, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke as the Africans to strengthen Cremonese this summer as it looks to preserve its Serie A status.

David Okereke Cyriel Dessers
David Okereke Cyriel Dessers Pulse Nigeria

Dessers joined the team from Belgian side KRC Genk, while Okereke also joined from Club Brugge, also in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan also became just the second Ghanaian to play for Cremonese, following in the footsteps of senior compatriot, John Mensah, who played for the side in 2005.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

