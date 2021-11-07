RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fernandes says Man Utd players should look in the 'mirror'

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes Creator: Oli SCARFF
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes Creator: Oli SCARFF

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United's players should look in the "mirror" after their chastening 2-0 defeat to Manchester City cranked up the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Recommended articles

United beat Tottenham convincingly last week to restore some pride following an embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool but were palpably second best against City on Saturday, struggling with and without the ball.

Poor defending led to Eric Bailly's own goal and then Bernardo Silva scored on the stroke of half-time, with Luke Shaw at fault.

"Obviously everyone is frustrated about the result, about the performance too," the Portuguese midfielder told MUTV.

"We know we can do much better and we know this is not enough for a player who is representing this big club. We have to look at the mirror."

Fernandes apologised to fans, who were expecting a title push after United, who finished second in the Premier League last season, spent heavily in the transfer window.

"We have to look at ourselves, everyone at his home, understand what they can do better to help the team," he said.

"We just have to apologise to the fans and that's it because it was not good enough from us.

He said the crowd created a "great atmosphere".

"They pushed us until the end, they tried to give that energy to us but from us it was not enough."

There were countless defensive lapses by United in Saturday's match and the scoreline could have been far more lopsided had David de Gea not produced a string of superb saves.

Fernandes said: "We have to protect better David, because he is protecting us a lot and we have to help him because he cannot make every game eight, nine saves and then still concede goals."

United had only been three points behind City going into the game, but the loss means they ended Saturday as close to Burnley in the final relegation spot as Premier League leaders Chelsea in terms of points.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Xavi Hernandez, pictured in 2015, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona Creator: Josep LAGO

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England's Bukayo Saka (C) was among those receiving racial abuse online Creator: Paul ELLIS

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha Creator: Oli SCARFF