Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn from Villa meltdown

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to learn from their frustrating collapse in a damaging 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Fernandes had put Ralf Rangnick's side on course for victory with two goals at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Portugal star, serving as United's stand-in skipper, saw his free-kick trickle past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half.

Fernandes blasted in United's second after the break, but Villa staged a late escape as Jacob Ramsey pulled one back before Philippe Coutinho marked his Villa debut with a dramatic equaliser.

Seventh placed United have now gone two Premier League games without a win and Fernandes admitted they must clean up their sloppy performances, putting their top four hopes in danger.

"I think everyone was really involved in the game, the game was being fantastic from us and we let the result escape at the end," Fernandes said.

"The frustration is there but it's now time to carry on because the next game is coming quick."

United head to Brentford on Wednesday and Fernandes underlined the need for swift improvements.

"I think when we played well was the moments that we played more compact, more calm, with clear ideas about what we are doing and everyone was following the ideas," he told MUTV.

"That's why I think the first 30 minutes was really good. After, the game started to be a little bit more balanced for both sides.

"But still in the second half I think we come on in the second half doing well, doing the right decisions - wait when we have to wait, press when we have to press.

"But that's it. When you don't get the result, you have to find what's going on at the moment to concede two goals when the game was controlled.

"As I said before, now it's time to understand what we can do better and go to the next game and try to win. That will be another tough game."

