'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter tie with Celta win

The Blaugrana remain in danger of slipping back into the Europa League should they fail to get a result this week.

Xavi fielded a less strong side than usual, with the Spanish gaffer starting all three of his left-backs and one centre-back against Celta, having seen injuries plague his team in defence with the likes of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen all ruled out.

Barca started well in the game creating better chances and dominating possession.

The hosts' domination would eventually help them find the opener in the 17th minute after midfielder Pedri tucked home a poor clearance in the box from a Celta defender to give Barcelona a deserved 1-0 lead.

Pedri's goal finally sparked some real action from the visitors as they sought a response before half-time.

The hosts thought they should have been awarded a penalty later in the first half after Raphinha went down in the box, but referee José Luis Munuera Montero wasn't having any of it and instead cautioned Raphinha against any further protest.

Pedri's goal would prove the difference between both teams as Barca headed into the break with a one-goal advantage.

The second half resumed with Celta growing into the game and creating some decent chances for themselves.

The visitors thought they had levelled matters in the 69th minute when Strand Larsen headed the ball into the net, only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

Celta also came close once again in the 83rd minute after Iago Aspas' attempt was saved by Ter Stegen in the 83rd minute from close range.

It was a nervy ending to the encounter as Barcelona fought hard to keep the Celta Vigo attack at bay making a couple of clearances in succession.

The visitors could have come back at the end of the second half had it not been for the offside flag and Ter Stegen's brilliant saves.

At the end, Xavi's men held on for a narrow 1-0 win against Celta with all to play for in their mid-week return leg against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Social Media Reactions

Following the hard-fought win over Celta Vigo, Barca fans have once again aired their frustration at Ferran Torres, who put in another disappointing shift on the night.