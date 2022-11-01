Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Pulse Sports has continued to build up to all the action at this month's tournament.

Eight stadiums in this year's venue are separated by roughly an hour's drive and 43 miles at most.

Seven of the eight venues have been built from scratch for the tournament, with the other one also extensively redeveloped.

Only one out of the eight will be the home ground for a football team afterwards.

Organizers have said all the stadiums were built with environmental practices in mind, with all earning four or five stars from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) as per BBC.

The initial budget to build the stadiums and training sites was estimated to be around £4.7bn(N2 trillion).

All eight stadiums will also be powered by a solar-panel farm and have detailed cooling systems, including an outdoor air-conditioner in some selected stadiums.

Here's your complete guide to all stadiums.

1# Al Bayt Stadium

Location: Al Khor City, 35km north of Doha

Capacity: 60,000

The Al Bayt Stadium will be the host of the opening match at the FIFA World Cup 2022™ when the hosts play Ecuador on November 20.

According to the organizers, the structure was inspired by the bayt al sha’ar of Qatar’s nomadic people, the stadium’s magnificent tent structure envelopes an ultra-modern football stadium.

Traditionally, the tents are identified by black and white stripes. This is also reflected on the arena's distinctive exterior, as are the vibrant sadu patterns that greet fans once inside.

Sustainability was paramount in Al Bayt Stadium’s development and the upper tier was designed to be removed after the tournament – allowing the recommissioning of seats.

2# Lusail Stadium

Location: Lusail City, 20km north of central Doha

Capacity: 80,000

Lusail Stadium will host the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on December 20, an event that will secure its place in football and architectural history.

But prior to that it will be the venue for Argentina when they take on Saudi Arabia on November 22.

#3 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Location: Umm Al Afaei, 20km west of central Doha.

Capacity: 40,000.

Located on the right edge of the desert, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium stands proudly in Umm Al Afaei as one of Qatar’s most historic cities and home to the famous Al Rayyan SC.

More than 80% of the construction material came from the original stadium that previously occupied the site, while existing trees were also carefully retained. When fans visit, they will be able to travel via an environmentally friendly new Doha Metro system.

The stadium’s design, and that of its surrounding buildings, mirrors aspects of the local culture and traditions.

The intricate façade reflects the undulations of sand dunes while intricate geometric patterns reflect the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, as well as local and international trade.

#4 Al Janoub Stadium

Location: Al Wakrah, 22km south of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000.

Al Janoub Stadium lies in the southern city of Al Wakrah, one of Qatar’s oldest continuously inhabited areas.

The stadium’s captivating design reflects the wind-filled sails of Qatar’s traditional dhow boats – in tribute to Al Wakrah’s fishing and pearl diving past.

The stadium will host its first match when current holders France take on Australia on November 22.

After the tournament, Al Janoub’s capacity will be reduced, with seats donated to other sporting projects around the world.

Beyond football, the venue is surrounded by luscious parkland featuring sport and leisure facilities that will benefit the whole community for years to come.

#5 Al Thumama Stadium

Location: 12km south of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000.

Al Thumama Stadium’s dynamic and imaginative shape celebrates local culture and traditions just as much as it does a new era for stadium design.

This particular venue also has a significance that is close to the hearts of locals and resonates across the Qatari region.

Its bold, circular form reflects the gahfiya – the traditional woven cap adorned by men and boys all across the Arab world. An integral part of family life and central to traditions, the gahfiya symbolizes the coming of age for youth.

Fans’ first glimpse of Al Thumama may come from above, as many international flights descend over the venue. Its brilliant white exterior stands out amid its lush green surroundings – areas for play and relaxation.

The stadium will host its first match when African champions Senegal host Netherlands on November 21.

#6 Education City Stadium

Location: Al Rayyan, 7km north-west of central Doha.

Capacity: 40,000.

Described as a 'shimmering jewel of inspiration', Education City Stadium is an extraordinary venue that shines a brilliant light on Qatar’s position as a dynamic learning hub for students and academics across the Arab World and beyond.

Its namesake location, Education City, is a vibrant centre of learning and knowledge.

The arena is empowered by its neighbouring universities whose corridors buzz with new ideas and stories of cutting-edge research – expressing visionary talent and innovation.

The stadium’s ultra-modern design blends seamlessly with traditional Islamic architecture. On the exterior, triangles create complex diamond-like geometrical patterns that sparkle as the sun moves across the sky.

At night, a digital light show illuminates the façade – giving fans a remarkable surprise performance.

Around the campuses, you’ll discover many first-in-class sporting and leisure facilities. After the tournament, more amenities will be added to the stadium precinct – keeping locals and the academic community fit for the future and stimulated outside the classroom.

The stadium will host its first match on November 22, when Denmark faces Tunisia.

#7 Khalifa International Stadium

Location: Aspire, 5km west of central Doha.

Capacity: 40,000.

Described as 'a sporting legend re-energized', Khalifa International Stadium has hosted a long list of momentous sporting events since its inauguration making it one of the most popular stadiums in the country.

Naturally, the stadium received a complete refit for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ as a reward for its long-standing service. On reopening in May 2017, it played host to the Amir Cup Final – the club football event close to the hearts of all Qataris.

The stadium’s magnificent dual arches were always its most recognizable features, and in addition to this, it now features a wide canopy stretched out below them.

This also complements the stadium's cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for players and fans alike.

The new tier added 12,000 seats, while digital lighting and a modern façade brought new sparkle to the structure.

The stadium will host its first match on November 21, when the Three Lions of England face Iran.

#8 Stadium 974

Location: Ras Abu Aboud, 10km east of central Doha

Capacity: 40,000.

Stadium 974 was constructed entirely from shipping containers and modular steel, it is said to be the first fully demountable covered football stadium – showing Qatar’s commitment to cost-effective sustainability and daring design.

This unique venue pays tribute to Qatar’s long-standing tradition of worldwide trade and seafaring.

Not only is '974' the international dialling code for Qatar, but it is also the exact number of shipping containers used in construction. Situated in the portside area and in sight of Doha’s coastal cityscape.

After the tournament, the containers and super-structure have also been set for re-use.