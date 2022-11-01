QATAR 2022

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The jackpot keeps getting bigger each edition for the biggest football tournament on the planet with FIFA allocating millions of dollars for the World Cup prize money for this year's winners as well as participants who are also no exception.

How much is the FIFA 2022 World Cup winners pot (All you need to know)
The FIFA World Cup is the most watched sporting event on the planet, and it's only natural that there's always a considerable amount of prize money to be won in every edition.

This year's showpiece kicks off in Qatar on 20 November and runs until 18 December, with the final takes place a week before Christmas, in Doha.

November's edition in Qatar is the most expensive World Cup event ever, with an estimated revenue budget of $220 billion as per albawaba.com.

The high cost of building new stadiums, renovations and fixing infrastructure and technology has contributed to the massive cost. It will also be the second time the event has been hosted in Asia.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar promises to be very expensive for foreign visitors.Getty/Alexander Hassenstein
The FIFA World Cup Qatar promises to be very expensive for foreign visitors.Getty/Alexander Hassenstein Business Insider USA

As is tradition, there is always a large monetary incentive for lifting the FIFA World Cup and football clubs will also benefit while their players are involved in the competition.

This article reveals how much the winners of the 2022 edition of FIFA World Cup would take home and how much teams will pocket during the event.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy.
Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates with the World Cup trophy. ece-auto-gen

As listed in the 2020 FIFA annual report, the total prize money pot for the 2022 World Cup stands at a whopping $440 million (N194.7 billion) - an obvious increase from the last tournament World Cup in Russia in 2018 which was $400 million (N177 billion).

In 2014, $358m was the prize pot for winning teams. However, the men's event has faced serious criticism compared to what women get in the corresponding event.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup had a total prize pot of $30 million, and the winner received $4 million.

The 2023 women's World Cup event will have $60 million in prize money, which is still less than four times the prize pot of the men's 2022 edition, but reports say that it may still increase further, as FIFA enters the final year of preparations.

France won the last World Cup in 2018 and will be looking to retain the trophy in Qatar in 2022
France won the last World Cup in 2018 and will be looking to retain the trophy in Qatar in 2022 AFP

Since the last edition in Russia 2018, the amount of money for the eventual winner of the tournament has also increased.

This year, FIFA confirmed that the winning country will receive $42 million (N18.4 billion) - $4 million more than what last edition's winners France received four years ago.

After the 2002 World Cup, there was a significant increase in total prize money awarded, as FIFA’s annual profits grew sporadically.

Over the last 40 years, the amount teams receive for lifting the World Cup trophy has continuously risen.
Over the last 40 years, the amount teams receive for lifting the World Cup trophy has continuously risen. dmarge.com

Ever since 2006, the amount of money the winner of the World Cup receives has more than doubled.

Ozil celebrates holding the World Cup trophy with Germany in 2014.
Ozil celebrates holding the World Cup trophy with Germany in 2014. AFP

As well as the winners, all 32 teams competing in Qatar will benefit from the increased prize pot at the 2022 World Cup.

All 32 nations will receive $1.5 million (N657 million) before the competition even starts. This is just to cover the teams’ preparation costs.

As the teams progress through the tournament, they stand to receive larger sums of money, depending on where they finish.

Here are all the categories and prizes below: (all figures listed below are in Naira)

  • Winner – N18.4 billion
  • Runners-up – N13.1 billion
  • Third Place – N11.8 billion
  • Fourth Place – N11 billion
  • 5th – 8th Place – N7.4 billion
  • 9th – 16th Place – N5.7 billion
  • 17th – 32nd Place – N3.9 billion
Football clubs will also be paid during the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Football clubs will also be paid during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Many top European clubs are expected to release their players to live their dreams of playing in the global showdown.

As a result, these clubs will receive compensation from FIFA during that period. According to the football federation, $209 million has been allocated this year to clubs while their players represent their national teams in the tournament.

Clubs get paid a daily rate of $10,000 (N4.4million) for as long as players are away on national team duty.

This deal will include more than 400 clubs worldwide, including teams in the A-League in Australia. During the 2018 World Cup, A-league clubs earned a combined sum of $1.53 million (N677 million) in compensation from FIFA.

Champions of Africa Sénégal hope to make the continent proud in November's showpiece
Champions of Africa Sénégal hope to make the continent proud in November's showpiece pulse senegal

Usually, the prize money earned during the tournament is split between both the entire squad and other staff members.

Some amount of money also goes to charity and the National Football Association of that country.

However, there is no specified ratio to decide how much each individual player receives because FIFA allows each team to decide this themselves.

In many cases, all the players included in the squad will be paid the same amount, including players that don’t get much game time.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

