Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

This year's showpiece kicks off in Qatar on 20 November and runs until 18 December, with the final takes place a week before Christmas, in Doha.

November's edition in Qatar is the most expensive World Cup event ever, with an estimated revenue budget of $220 billion as per albawaba.com.

The high cost of building new stadiums, renovations and fixing infrastructure and technology has contributed to the massive cost. It will also be the second time the event has been hosted in Asia.

As is tradition, there is always a large monetary incentive for lifting the FIFA World Cup and football clubs will also benefit while their players are involved in the competition.

This article reveals how much the winners of the 2022 edition of FIFA World Cup would take home and how much teams will pocket during the event.

What is the total amount of prize money at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

As listed in the 2020 FIFA annual report, the total prize money pot for the 2022 World Cup stands at a whopping $440 million (N194.7 billion) - an obvious increase from the last tournament World Cup in Russia in 2018 which was $400 million (N177 billion).

In 2014, $358m was the prize pot for winning teams. However, the men's event has faced serious criticism compared to what women get in the corresponding event.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup had a total prize pot of $30 million, and the winner received $4 million.

The 2023 women's World Cup event will have $60 million in prize money, which is still less than four times the prize pot of the men's 2022 edition, but reports say that it may still increase further, as FIFA enters the final year of preparations.

How much prize money will the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup receive?

Since the last edition in Russia 2018, the amount of money for the eventual winner of the tournament has also increased.

This year, FIFA confirmed that the winning country will receive $42 million (N18.4 billion) - $4 million more than what last edition's winners France received four years ago.

After the 2002 World Cup, there was a significant increase in total prize money awarded, as FIFA’s annual profits grew sporadically.

Ever since 2006, the amount of money the winner of the World Cup receives has more than doubled.

How much will the runners-up receive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

As well as the winners, all 32 teams competing in Qatar will benefit from the increased prize pot at the 2022 World Cup.

All 32 nations will receive $1.5 million (N657 million) before the competition even starts. This is just to cover the teams’ preparation costs.

As the teams progress through the tournament, they stand to receive larger sums of money, depending on where they finish.

Here are all the categories and prizes below: (all figures listed below are in Naira)

Winner – N18.4 billion

Runners-up – N13.1 billion

Third Place – N11.8 billion

Fourth Place – N11 billion

5th – 8th Place – N7.4 billion

9th – 16th Place – N5.7 billion

17th – 32nd Place – N3.9 billion

How much will football clubs earn during the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Many top European clubs are expected to release their players to live their dreams of playing in the global showdown.

As a result, these clubs will receive compensation from FIFA during that period. According to the football federation, $209 million has been allocated this year to clubs while their players represent their national teams in the tournament.

Clubs get paid a daily rate of $10,000 (N4.4million) for as long as players are away on national team duty.

This deal will include more than 400 clubs worldwide, including teams in the A-League in Australia. During the 2018 World Cup, A-league clubs earned a combined sum of $1.53 million (N677 million) in compensation from FIFA.

How much of the prize money will players get at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Usually, the prize money earned during the tournament is split between both the entire squad and other staff members.

Some amount of money also goes to charity and the National Football Association of that country.

However, there is no specified ratio to decide how much each individual player receives because FIFA allows each team to decide this themselves.