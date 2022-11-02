GAMING

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

EA has officially announced their free FIFA World Cup 2022 updates and additions are coming to FIFA 23 free this November across major platforms including mobile users.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.
FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup update will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as well as on FIFA Mobile - although mobile fans will get their update a day earlier.

Read Also

The FIFA 23 update will allow players to take part in an authentic recreation of the full FIFA World Cup 2022, from the opening fixture up till the final match.

Also, players will have the option to change groups and substitute teams that didn’t make it to the finals, offering a customized tournament experience.

Players can participate in the Online Tournament Mode as any one of the qualified nations, competing against players around the world in Knockout Stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022 arrives next week as a free update for FIFA 23
FIFA World Cup 2022 arrives next week as a free update for FIFA 23 Youtube screenshot

“Every four years, the World Cup presents a unique opportunity to unite the world of football, and we’re thrilled to provide an immersive, hands-on experience to football fans across the globe,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM, EA SPORTS FC in a statement.

“Our first ever football game was built around international football, and we’ve been building on that experience ever since. It’s amazing to see how fans truly experience the highs, lows, and everything in between that can only be felt when the whole globe unites through the world’s game.” he added.

There will be 4 dedicated World Cup game modes in FIFA 23
There will be 4 dedicated World Cup game modes in FIFA 23 Youtube screenshot

A curated EA SPORTS World Cup experience in , will run from November 21 through December 18.

This new live experience will update throughout both the Group Stages and Knockout Stages, so players can follow along with authentic fixtures and squads.

Furthermore, fans can also rewrite history by altering the outcome of any past game, giving them the spotlight.

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Youtube screenshot
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Youtube screenshot

Players choose a nation, select a starting point from past or current matchdays, and play a single-player tournament based on all the real-world progress made so far, including the line-ups, match stats, and standings – allowing them to decide the fate of their favorite teams.

Next summer, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will take centre stage. More details on that game update is expected to arrive at a later date.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.

    FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

  • FIFA World Cup trophy

    WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

  • Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were the goalscorers in Liverpool's win over Napoli (Twitter)

    Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Recommended articles

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

'I want to make history!'- Koulibaly tips Chelsea to win the Premier League

3 top UCL matches to watch today

3 top UCL matches to watch today

Why Spurs V Marseille will be tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Spurs V Marseille will be tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

How much is the FIFA 2022 World Cup winners pot (All you need to know)
QATAR 2022

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Patoranking will join headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival
QATAR 2022

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

UCL Matchday LiveBlog
UCL

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were the goalscorers in Liverpool's win over Napoli (Twitter)

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
UCL

Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

FIFA World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

Alex Iwobi of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Matteo Guendouzi (R)
LISTICLE

5 flops that turned to great deals in football