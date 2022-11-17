WHAT'S BUZZIN

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar prohibits any form of homosexuality and FIFA has weighed in on the matter

LGBTQ pride rainbow corner flag on display during the Sky Bet League 2 match Tranmere Rovers vs Rochdale at Prenton Park on October 25, 2022.
LGBTQ pride rainbow corner flag on display during the Sky Bet League 2 match Tranmere Rovers vs Rochdale at Prenton Park on October 25, 2022.

LGBTQ+ fans have been assured by FIFA that they can show public displays of affection at official World Cup venues in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The statement has come a few days before the much-anticipated tournament in Qatar after Qatar had insisted that those found conducting any form of sexual misconduct would be punished accordingly.

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first active male professional footballer to come out as gay, has said that a country's stance on LGBTQ rights should be considered before awarding hosting rights for a major sporting event.

The One Love captains armband of Harry Kane of England on September 26, 2022.
The One Love captains armband of Harry Kane of England on September 26, 2022. AFP

READ: ‘We'll not change our religion because of 28-day World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

"I vow to stand up for the LGBTQ athletes and the fans at the World Cup in Qatar, who can't live openly, authentically. Qatar, FIFA, the world is watching. Do you see us?

"I urge sport leaders to consider our rights, our safety while choosing host countries for World Cups and other competitions. We must do better. I take this honour and duty and promise to rise to that challenge." Said Josh Cavallo.

Nasser Al Khater who is the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup has said that Qatar is a tolerant nation hence LGBTQ+ fans who will be present for the World Cup should put their fears away.

  • Gay fans will be welcome to display affection and rainbow flags as opposed to what the Qatari government had already communicated earlier on.
Harry Kane of England with captain's armband with LGBTQ on September 26, 2022.
Harry Kane of England with captain's armband with LGBTQ on September 26, 2022. AFP
  • FIFA will have to decide on captains wearing "One Love" armbands while cautioning against "political messages" by teams.
  • Special areas will be created for drunken supporters to sober up contrary to what had been announced earlier that there will be specific drinking shop outlets and that the alcohol would be regulated.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • LGBTQ pride rainbow corner flag on display during the Sky Bet League 2 match Tranmere Rovers vs Rochdale at Prenton Park on October 25, 2022.

    FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

  • French National Team

    France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • Rasmus Tantholdt (left) arguing with a Qatari official.

    Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Recommended articles

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Portugal vs Nigeria: Double your money with these sure odds from this international friendly

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Qatar 2022: Black Stars are fit and ready, Ghana superstar Mohamed Kudus declares

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah