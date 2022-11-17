FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

The statement has come a few days before the much-anticipated tournament in Qatar after Qatar had insisted that those found conducting any form of sexual misconduct would be punished accordingly.

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first active male professional footballer to come out as gay, has said that a country's stance on LGBTQ rights should be considered before awarding hosting rights for a major sporting event.

AFP

"I vow to stand up for the LGBTQ athletes and the fans at the World Cup in Qatar, who can't live openly, authentically. Qatar, FIFA, the world is watching. Do you see us?

"I urge sport leaders to consider our rights, our safety while choosing host countries for World Cups and other competitions. We must do better. I take this honour and duty and promise to rise to that challenge." Said Josh Cavallo.

Nasser Al Khater who is the chief executive of the 2022 World Cup has said that Qatar is a tolerant nation hence LGBTQ+ fans who will be present for the World Cup should put their fears away.

What Nasser Al Khater said

Gay fans will be welcome to display affection and rainbow flags as opposed to what the Qatari government had already communicated earlier on.

AFP