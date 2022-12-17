ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: FIFA confirm Davido will perform at World Cup closing ceremony

David Ben
After weeks of speculation, the Nigerian superstar singer will finally take centre stage at the Al Bayt stadium on December 18.

Nigerian music superstar Davido will perform t the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup
Nigerian music superstar Davido will perform t the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup

Afrobeats superstar Davido will perform in Qatar ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup closing ceremony.

In a tweet from the FIFA World Cup official social media page on Saturday, December 17, 2022, the ‘Stand Strong’ crooner has been confirmed as one of the artistes to perform on the global stage at the tournament’s closing ceremony.

Davido will perform a song from the official 2022 World Cup soundtrack ‘Hayya Hayya’ alongside Aisha.

The Nigerian singer will be joined by other global music stars including Ozuna, Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Nigerian music superstar Davido
Nigerian music superstar Davido AFP
FIFA World Cup 2022/Twitter
FIFA World Cup 2022/Twitter AFP

This will be the singer's second public appearance since the tragic passing of his beloved son, Ifeanyi, in October.

He was supposed to perform at the start of the football tournament, but unfortunate incidents made it impossible.

His performance at the closing ceremony of the World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, will be his first after the sad event that made him go off the radar.

The 'Stand Strong' singer's appearance at the World Cup was first reported on Thursday, December 8, by Chinese businessman Stephen Hung via his Instagram story.

Hung confirmed that Davido will perform at the closing ceremony, adding that he could wait to see the singer.

