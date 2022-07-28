WWC

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August.

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title failed following their loss to Morocco, but they succeeded at picking up a ticket to the Women's World Cup
World football's governing body FIFA has reportedly asked several European leaders, informally, about the possibility of shifting the 2023 Women's World Cup scheduled to hold in Australia and New Zealand.

Next year's edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup: the 9th since it was launched in 1991, is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The 2023 tournament will see the Women's World Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura and president Gianni Infantino after the announcement that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 women's World Cup
According to French publication L'Equipe, FIFA recently questioned several European football leaders about the possibility of moving the dates of the tournament for a few months so that it would be held in winter.

The men's tournament that would hold in Qatar between November to December this year will be the first FIFA World Cup not to be held in May, June, or July.

The reasoning behind this is that the tournament would then take place in the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months.

The Super Falcons finished in the last 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup
For now, the proposition remains just an idea and there is no formal movement to adjust the dates as yet. FIFA “did not wish to comment” on L’Equipe’s story.

Also, a change in dates could solve the current problem surrounding broadcasting rights in some parts of Europe.

The Super Falcons, African champions South Africa and debutants Morocco and Zambia will all represent the African continent at next year's competition.

It will be the first time that four African teams will make it to the tournament following the expansion of the Women's World Cup from 24 to 32 teams.

Cameroon and Senegal who both qualified for the inter-continental playoffs that would hold in February 2023, could increase the number to 6.

Nigeria alongside, the United States, Germany, Sweden, and Norway are the only countries to have appeared at every tournament since 1991.

