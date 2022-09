What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

Groupings were outlined as follows:-

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup Schedule

Four matches will be played daily in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar in the group stages for 12 days before proceeding to the round of 16. A third playoff will be played on December 17.

Group Stage (all kick-off times in East African Time)

Sunday November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Monday November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Friday November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Saturday November 26

Group C: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Sunday November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Monday November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 10:00 a.m.)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1:00 p.m.)

Group H: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 4:00 p.m.)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Thursday December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Friday, December 2

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Group H: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Group H: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Round of 16

Saturday December 3

49 - Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

50 - Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Sunday December 4

52 - Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

51 - Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Monday December 5

53 - Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 3:00 p.m)

54 - Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday December 6

55 - Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

56 - Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9

58 - Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

57 - Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7:00 p.m.)

Saturday December 10

60 - Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

59 - Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Semi-finals

Tuesday December 13

61 - Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday December 14

62 - Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7:00 p.m.)

Saturday December 17

63 - Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 3:00 p.m.)

Final

Sunday December 18