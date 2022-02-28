RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE
FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

FIFA is in "advanced discussions" to suspend the Russian national team from international competitions including the World Cup following the invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP on Monday.

Recommended articles

The source said Russia would be expelled from the World Cup "unless the situation improves".

The Russian team are due to play Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final on March 24, and would go on to face Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.

FIFA announced on Sunday that Russian teams would be allowed to continue playing under the name of the Football Union of Russia, playing home games on neutral territory and behind closed doors, and with the Russian flag and anthem banned.

Those measures were dismissed as "totally unacceptable" by Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza, who added that Poland would not play their World Cup play-off with Russia, "no matter what the name of the team is."

Sweden and the Czech Republic followed suit, with Swedish FA chief Karl-Erik Nilsson saying he was "displeased" with FIFA's decision.

The draw for the World Cup is due to be held in Doha on April 1 with the tournament taking place in November and December.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday called on sports organisers to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants".

UEFA, which last week stripped the Russian city of Saint Petersburg of this season's Champions League final and moved the game to Paris, must now decide whether to exclude Russia from the women's European Championship.

Russia are due to play the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in their group at the 16-team tournament in England in July.

Spartak Moscow also face being kicked out of the Europa League.

They are scheduled to play RB Leipzig of Germany in the last 16 next month. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

IOC calls for ban on Russians from world sport

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

FIFA in 'advanced discussions' to expel Russia from World Cup

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Italy great Buffon extends Parma deal until 2024

Double amputee Marko Cheseto sets new world record

Double amputee Marko Cheseto sets new world record

'This is the start': Klopp eyes quadruple after Liverpool win League Cup

'This is the start': Klopp eyes quadruple after Liverpool win League Cup

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Creator: Ian KINGTON