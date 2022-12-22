ADVERTISEMENT
Why FIFA is investigating Salt Bae after Argentina's World Cup win

Fabian Simiyu
Salt Bae was seen on the pitch taking selfies with Martinez and Di Maria

Salt Bae during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli on September 18, 2022.
Salt Bae during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli on September 18, 2022.

Famous restaurant owner Nusret Gokce famously known as Salt Bae is in trouble for gatecrashing Argentina's World Cup celebrations in Qatar.

FIFA is investigating how the restaurant owner managed to get on the pitch during the wild celebrations despite having security guards all over the field.

FIFA has stated that the players and the heads of state are the only individuals who are allowed to touch the golden trophy after the final match of the tournament and nobody else.

Celebrity chef Salt Bae tries to play football with some of the Argentina players' children on December 18, 2022.
Celebrity chef Salt Bae tries to play football with some of the Argentina players' children on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Salt Bae was seen touching the trophy and taking selfies after Argentina vs France final World Cup match in Qatar and FIFA has said that his entry into the pitch was unauthorized.

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," stated a FIFA spokesperson.

The famous chef managed to take a few photos with players from the winning team despite Lionel Messi moving away from him when he tried to ask for a photo.

Salt Bae during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli on September 18, 2022.
Salt Bae during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Napoli on September 18, 2022. AFP

The Turkish chef will have to wait for FIFA to conduct an investigation for him to know if charges will be pressed against him. There are some other key figures that are being investigated alongside the chef.

Should FIFA press any charges against the famous chef? Why did the security personnel let him hang loosely on the pitch yet they knew he is not a head of state or a player?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
