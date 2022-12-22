Why FIFA is investigating Salt Bae after Argentina's World Cup win

FIFA is investigating how the restaurant owner managed to get on the pitch during the wild celebrations despite having security guards all over the field.

FIFA has stated that the players and the heads of state are the only individuals who are allowed to touch the golden trophy after the final match of the tournament and nobody else.

Salt Bae was seen touching the trophy and taking selfies after Argentina vs France final World Cup match in Qatar and FIFA has said that his entry into the pitch was unauthorized.

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken," stated a FIFA spokesperson.

The famous chef managed to take a few photos with players from the winning team despite Lionel Messi moving away from him when he tried to ask for a photo.

The Turkish chef will have to wait for FIFA to conduct an investigation for him to know if charges will be pressed against him. There are some other key figures that are being investigated alongside the chef.