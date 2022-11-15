FIFA Mobile: How you can access the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event

From Thursday, November 17, 2022, the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event would go live on the FIFA Mobile app for fans to experience real-time competitions in the game.

Players can customize their tournament experience by changing groups and substituting it with select teams that didn’t make it to the finals.

In the online tournament mode, fans will fight through the knockout stages as any of the qualified nations against other players from around the world.

EA has also issued 12 new digital covers for FIFA World Cup, with FIFA 23 Cover Star Kylian Mbappé and football icon Zinédine Zidane featuring on the French regional cover.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Mode

The FIFA World Cup is slated to hold from November 20 - December 18, 2022, and EA Sports have already released the season updates for FIFA gamers on Mobile, PC, as well as Consoles.

With this FIFA update, you also get the annual squad and kit updates too.

Like many annual games, the changes and improvements are bitsy and gradually incremental changes.