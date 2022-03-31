Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

After the vote, the suspension was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino who insisted Kenya, as well as Zimbabwe, and now Pakistan will be suspended indefinitely.

"The FIFA council suspended Kenya on February 24 with immediate effect due to third party interference in particular the take over of football by a Caretaker Committee appointed by the government which is a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

"It is therefore recommended that the Congress confirms the suspension of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) enabling the council to lift the suspension immediately and as soon as the pertinent requirements have been fulfilled," Infantino announced.

FIFA had on February 24 asked the Kenyan government to repeal the decision to disband FKF and install a caretaker committee or the country will remain in the cold indefinitely.

The world governing body had said it would only lift the suspension upon “receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control”.

What effect will the FIFA ban have on Kenya?

The ban means Kenya will not be able to take part in any competitive event outside the country including regional (CECAFA), continental (AFCON, CHAN), international competitions (World Cup), and even at the club level (CAF CC, CAF CL).

The suspension will not only affect Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets but also the junior sides as well as all other clubs playing in international matches.

Local players cannot sign to any professional club outside the country during the suspension period.

Furthermore, Kenyan referees will not be allowed to officiate any international tournament.

What caused FIFA ban on Kenya?

The ban was as a result of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbandment of the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF administration. Instead, a caretaker committee was appointed to take over the running of all football activities.

The committee led by former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera was given six months to steady the sinking ship that is FKF.

