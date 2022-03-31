RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The suspension will take effect immediately

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, addresses the Assembly in Cairo.
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, addresses the Assembly in Cairo.

As many as 198 members out of the 210 attending the 72nd FIFA Congress voted in favour of suspending Kenya for government interference in the run and organisation of football.

Recommended articles

After the vote, the suspension was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino who insisted Kenya, as well as Zimbabwe, and now Pakistan will be suspended indefinitely.

"The FIFA council suspended Kenya on February 24 with immediate effect due to third party interference in particular the take over of football by a Caretaker Committee appointed by the government which is a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

"It is therefore recommended that the Congress confirms the suspension of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) enabling the council to lift the suspension immediately and as soon as the pertinent requirements have been fulfilled," Infantino announced.

Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

FIFA had on February 24 asked the Kenyan government to repeal the decision to disband FKF and install a caretaker committee or the country will remain in the cold indefinitely.

The world governing body had said it would only lift the suspension upon “receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control”.

The ban means Kenya will not be able to take part in any competitive event outside the country including regional (CECAFA), continental (AFCON, CHAN), international competitions (World Cup), and even at the club level (CAF CC, CAF CL).

The suspension will not only affect Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets but also the junior sides as well as all other clubs playing in international matches.

Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Local players cannot sign to any professional club outside the country during the suspension period.

Furthermore, Kenyan referees will not be allowed to officiate any international tournament.

The ban was as a result of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbandment of the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF administration. Instead, a caretaker committee was appointed to take over the running of all football activities.

The committee led by former director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission Aaron Ringera was given six months to steady the sinking ship that is FKF.

Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Other members of the committee are: General Retired Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat and Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla and JJ Masiga.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Shujaa coach shares Singapore target

Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

Kenya, main focus at crucial FIFA Congress

Qatar World Cup match ball finally unveiled [PHOTOS]

Qatar World Cup match ball finally unveiled [PHOTOS]

Best payment methods for sports betting in Kenya

Best payment methods for sports betting in Kenya

It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

What are Africa's World Cup chances?

What are Africa's World Cup chances?

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Trending

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

Stanley Matthews

Kenya's suspension to continue indefinitely - FIFA

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, addresses the Assembly in Cairo.