SUPER EAGLES

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Joba Ogunwale
The world football governing body has laid its punishment on Nigerian football following the incident that happened on March 29.

Nigerian fans demolished the Moshood Abiola National Stadium minutes after Nigeria's clash against Ghana
Nigerian fans demolished the Moshood Abiola National Stadium minutes after Nigeria's clash against Ghana

FIFA has ordered Nigeria to play their next home game behind closed doors and fined them CHF 150,000 (₦63m) for the trouble their fans caused after their World Cup playoff clash against Ghana.

The Super Eagles hosted Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in March.

Having played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the Super Eagles had to win to seal their qualification.

However, in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, they could only play a 1-1 draw in the second leg, meaning Ghana qualified via the away goals rule.

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana

Following the team's failure to qualify, the home fans took to the pitch to express their anger. In the process, they destroyed some properties in the stadium, while they also put the safety of the Ghanaians in danger.

A full capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium is seen during the World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria. 29 March 2022
A full capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium is seen during the World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria. 29 March 2022

As a result, FIFA has now landed a hammer blow on the country for failing to provide adequate security and control their crowd. FIFA, through its media department, announced on Monday that Nigeria has been fined CHF 150,000 and also ordered to play their next home game without fans.

It means the Super Eagles' next home game, which is a 2023 Africa Cup Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in June, will have no fans in attendance.

However, they can welcome fans back for their next home game against Sao Tome or Mauritius.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

