UNITED 2026

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2026 showpiece will be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and will also be the first World Cup to host 48 nations.

FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities
FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

FIFA has announced the cities that would host the 2026 World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada.

Recommended articles

Eleven of the approved cities are in the United States, which will host 60 games, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. Both of the latter two nations will host ten games each.

The World Cup would for the first time ever, host 48 nations. The 2026 showpiece will also be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries.

United 2026 bid announced on April 10, 2017
United 2026 bid announced on April 10, 2017 Getty Images

Korea Republic and Japan were the first countries to co-host a FIFA World Cup in 2002.

ALSO READ: Africa’s top players who won’t be at the FIFA World Cup

Five-substitutions football rule is now a must, says lawmakers IFAB

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Mexico: having hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, will become the first country to host or co-host the men's World Cups three times.

The United States: having hosted the 1994 men's and the 1999 and 2003 women's World Cups, becomes the first country to host both men's and women's World Cup twice.

While Canada: having the hosted the 2015 Women's World Cup, becomes the fifth country to host both men's and women's World Cup. The 2026 event will be Canada's first hosting of the men's World Cup.

Below is the entire list of host cities, as announced on Thursday by FIFA.

  1. Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  2. Boston - Gillette Stadium
  3. Dallas - AT&T Stadium
  4. Houston - NRG Stadium
  5. Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
  6. Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium
  7. Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  8. New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  9. Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
  10. San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi's Stadium
  11. Seattle - Lumen Field
  1. Toronto - BMO Field
  2. Vancouver - BC Place
  1. Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
  2. Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
  3. Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

    FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

  • Erling Haaland is a great signing but Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips would be the real coup

    Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

  • Sadio Mane made a return to “where it all began, his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.

    Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Recommended articles

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Trending

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
COMMENT

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto'o blocked Joel Matip's attempt to rejoin Cameroon
ATHLETICS

Kenyan athlete imprisoned in Mexico, family seek help

Rerimoi Barsitei was arrested in March 2021 over alleged kidnapping and imprisoned at Cereso Cieneguillas jail in Zacatecas
COMMENT

Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez for £85 million means Jurgen Klopp no longer has an excuse

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have spent a club-record fee to sign Darwin Nunez
FIFA WORLD CUP

How a former Arsenal star fired Costa Rica to a third successive world cup

Campbell leads the celebrations for Costa Rica.
LA LIGA

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4-year deal [Photos]

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4 year deal

Kompany eyes Manchester City player, explains why he returned to England

Vincent Kompany
LA LIGA

Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Club Legend Dani Alves Have Been Asked To Leave Barcelona This Summer