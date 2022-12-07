Power up! Why balls are charged before use in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It has been revealed by various multiple sources including FIFA as to why the balls are charged before every match and how long it takes before the same balls are recharged.

First of all, it took Adidas three years to manufacture all the balls that are being used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Why so long? Why not three months or so?

Adidas took such a long time to craft the balls since they have inbuilt sensors that are being used to play multiple roles in the ongoing matches in Qatar.

The sensors in the balls are used for tracking the ball by measuring the speed and direction of the ball. The sensors allow tracking offside calls by the VAR.

For the sensors to be active, the ball has a small battery that needs constant power for the sensors to work efficiently when being used.

The technology came into effect recently when Bruno Fernandes scored against Uruguay in the World Cup but people were arguing that it was Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.

The ball detects any slight contact and FIFA had to award Bruno the goal after reviewing the last touch before the goal was scored.