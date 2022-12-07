QATAR 2022

Power up! Why balls are charged before use in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Did you know that the 2022 FIFA World Cup match balls are charged before every game?

Adidas announced that the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup ball will feature new connected ball technology on June 22, 2022.
Photos and videos of balls being used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament have gone viral hence prompting many questions as to why the balls are subjected to electricity.

It has been revealed by various multiple sources including FIFA as to why the balls are charged before every match and how long it takes before the same balls are recharged.

First of all, it took Adidas three years to manufacture all the balls that are being used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Why so long? Why not three months or so?

Al Rihla™ official match ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022.
Adidas took such a long time to craft the balls since they have inbuilt sensors that are being used to play multiple roles in the ongoing matches in Qatar.

The sensors in the balls are used for tracking the ball by measuring the speed and direction of the ball. The sensors allow tracking offside calls by the VAR.

For the sensors to be active, the ball has a small battery that needs constant power for the sensors to work efficiently when being used.

The technology came into effect recently when Bruno Fernandes scored against Uruguay in the World Cup but people were arguing that it was Cristiano Ronaldo's goal.

Official Ball Adidas Al Rihla during the game Ghana vs Uruguay, Corresponding to Group H of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 2, 2022.
The ball detects any slight contact and FIFA had to award Bruno the goal after reviewing the last touch before the goal was scored.

Despite having these features, the ball has a smoother feel and this aspect has been giving goalkeepers a hard time when it comes to making saves.

