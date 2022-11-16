FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Moses King
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Qatar has not shied away from controversy to achieve its football dream.

As the World Cup kicks off November 20, with Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament opener, it’s inconceivable that just about ten years ago, the Middle Eastern nation was building its national team, literally from scratch for a tournament of this magnitude.

Recommended articles

Without much footballing history or facilities, Qatar upon winning the World Cup bid did not have only infrastructure to invest in but also a national team to build given that as hosts, they would be guaranteed their first ever World Cup appearance.

Qatar 2022
Qatar 2022 AFP

Qatar realised that they did not merely need to build hotels, stadiums, roads but also a competent team that will not embarrass them in the World Cup.

Aggressive naturalisation process

Before the World Cup bid was made official, Qatar had already embarked on an aggressive naturalisation process offering citizenship to potential talents that could spur its football imprint.

Qatar
Qatar Goalkeepers: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef HassanDefenders: Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem GaberMidfielders: Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail MohamadForwards: Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari Business Insider USA

With lots and lots of money at their disposal, in 2004, in just a space of a week, Qatar tried to naturalise three Brazilian footballers, Ailton, Dede and Leandro. The move infuriated FIFA so much that the world football body decided to amend its rules and added that a player to be eligible must have been a citizen living in that country for not less than 10 years.

Aspire Academy

After FIFA clipped Qatar’s aggressive naturalisation plan, the royal family founded the Aspire Academy project to train Qatari athletes with the best technology and resources that money could buy. Shortly after, as an offshoot of the academy's soccer program, the Aspire Football Dreams program was launched to uncover youth soccer talent hidden in the farthest-flung villages and outposts in the world.

The program began in 2005 with a handful of camps in sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, it has expanded to Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The academy awarded scholarships to several of the players to study in Qatar thus beating FIFA’s 10-year- residency rule.

The efforts would pay off as Qatar lifted the Arab Cup in 2019.

The naturalisation process had worked wonders for the Qatar handball team that consisted of foreign athletes.

According to IHF rules, to gain eligibility for a new national team, a player cannot have played for another nation for three years in an official match. This allowed several foreign-born players, including Spanish-born Borja Vidal, Goran Stojanović and Jovo Damjanović from Montenegro, and Bertrand Roiné who previously played for France, to play for the Qatar team at the 2015 world championship.

Qatar squad
Qatar squad Pulse

Qatar also reportedly hired over 600,000 fans to cheer its national team.

Fast forward in the 2020 Arab Cup, Qatar team included 17 naturalised players out of the 23 selected. Indeed, players from Sudan (7 players), Egypt (1 player), Iraq (2 players), Bahrain (1 player), Yemen (2 players), Ghana (1 player) ) and Cape Verde (1 player), appear in the list of players who make up the selection of Qatar. Eight different nationalities in addition to the players of Qatari origin.

The foreign players naturalized by Qatar were as follows: Goalkeeper: Machaâl Barchem, 23 years old from Sudan. Defenders: Pedro Miguel, 31 (Cape Verde), Mosaab Khadar, 28 (Sudan), Bessam Erraoui, 23 (Iraq), Ismael Mohamed, 31 (Sudan), Abdelkrim Hassan, 28 (Sudan), Assem Madibou, 25 years old (Sudan). Midfielders: Abdelah Al Ahrak, 24 (Yemen), Karim Boudiaf, 31 (Algeria), Boualem Khoukhi, 31 (Algeria), Mohamed Ouaad, 22 (Iraq), Ali Asdallah, 28 (Bahrain), Abdelaziz Hatem, 31 years old (Sudan). Forwards: Akram Affif, 25 (Yemen), Ahmed Aladine, 28 (Egypt), Moaz Ali, 25 (Sudan), and Mohamed Muntari, 27 (Ghana).

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

More from category

  • Top African Serie A stars at the World Cup

    Top 5 African Serie A stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

  • The Mexican National football team

    Qatar 2022: Mexico World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

  • FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Odds on top scoring teams in the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on top scoring teams in the World Cup

Top 5 African Serie A stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

Top 5 African Serie A stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

The best sports betting apps in Kenya

The best sports betting apps in Kenya

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

WWE: 5 tips to audition for 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'

WWE: 5 tips to audition for 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar'

Popular NFL star drags Nike to court in $20 Million lawsuit

Popular NFL star drags Nike to court in $20 Million lawsuit

It’s going to be difficult but the Black Stars can qualify from the group – Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but the Black Stars can qualify from the group – Stephen Appiah

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Trending

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener

Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

fan village
QATAR 2022

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

Top African Premier League stars at the World Cup
QATAR 2022

Top 5 African Premier League stars to look out for at the FIFA World Cup

Sadio Mane will miss some of Senegal's World Cup fixtures

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane ruled out of Senegal's World Cup games

Qatar 2022: Suarez lead Uruguay into the world cup

Uruguay World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Belgium 2022 World Cup team profiles

Belgium World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach