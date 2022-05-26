QATAR 2022

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kenyans will get a chance to see the trophy on Friday

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador
President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador

President Uhuru Kenyatta has received the FIFA World Cup trophy which is on a global tour ahead of this year’s tournament set to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

Recommended articles

This is the 4th time the country has been accorded an opportunity to host the coveted trophy. Earlier stops were in 2010, 2013 and 2018 ahead of the World Cup tournaments in South Africa, Brazil and Russia respectively.

The trophy is accompanied in the country by Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti.

Belleti, is a World Cup-winning defender who is remembered for scoring Barcelona's winning goal at the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

Kenya is one of the only four African countries to take part in the tour. The African leg of the tour kicked off in Ethiopia where the trophy was on display for two days between May 24th and 25th.

The public will have a chance to view the trophy on May 27th at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC.

(R-L): Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Debra Mallowah Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise, Betty Maina Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, President Uhuru Kenyatta, 2002 World Cup winner Juliano Belleti, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Joe Okudo Sports Principal Secretary and Anne Kananu, Governor of Nairobi County
(R-L): Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Debra Mallowah Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise, Betty Maina Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, President Uhuru Kenyatta, 2002 World Cup winner Juliano Belleti, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, Joe Okudo Sports Principal Secretary and Anne Kananu, Governor of Nairobi County Pulse Live Kenya

Football fans and other members of the public who will be interested to view the trophy will be required to purchase a 1.25L or 2L of Coke, Sprite or Fanta at the entrance of KICC to be able to access the venue to view the trophy.

After Kenya, the trophy will move to South Africa where football fans will get to view it from May 28th to 30th. It will then return to East Africa this time round in Tanzania on May 31st and June 1st.

This year, the FIFA World Cup Trophy will visit 51 nations with an ambitious program to see the trophy and visit all the 211 FIFA member countries by 2030.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup Trophy at State House, Nairobi on May 26. On the left is 2002 World Cup winner, Brazilian Juliano Belleti, a FIFA World Cup Tour ambassador

    President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

  • CAIRO, EGYPT - JUNE 27: Johanna Omolo of Kenya during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Kenya and Tanzania at the 30th June Stadium on June 27, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)

    Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

  • Top five UCL finals of all time

    Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Zaniolo leads Jose Mourinho, AS Roma to historic Conference League title

Zaniolo leads Jose Mourinho, AS Roma to historic Conference League title

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

Evans Chebet bags Sports Personality of the month award

Evans Chebet bags Sports Personality of the month award

Trending

SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

Top five signings of the Ligue 1 season
QATAR2022

FIFA World Cup Trophy set to land in Kenya on Thursday

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
SEASON REVIEW

Top 5 transfer flops of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

Lionel Messi has failed to live up to expectations at PSG this season
UECL

Zaniolo leads Jose Mourinho, AS Roma to historic Conference League title

Nicolo Zaniolo has written his name in AS Roma folklore after scoring the winner in the historic UECL final.
UCL

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Top five UCL finals of all time

Evans Chebet bags Sports Personality of the month award

Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet poses for photos next to his washing machine and trophy on May 25, 2022 at Riadha House, Nairobi after he was named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality for April. [Photo by; Nation Media Group]
TFF 1. LIG

Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

CAIRO, EGYPT - JUNE 27: Johanna Omolo of Kenya during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Kenya and Tanzania at the 30th June Stadium on June 27, 2019 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)