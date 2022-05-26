President Kenyatta receives FIFA World Cup trophy

This is the 4th time the country has been accorded an opportunity to host the coveted trophy. Earlier stops were in 2010, 2013 and 2018 ahead of the World Cup tournaments in South Africa, Brazil and Russia respectively.

The trophy is accompanied in the country by Brazilian football legend Juliano Belleti.

Belleti, is a World Cup-winning defender who is remembered for scoring Barcelona's winning goal at the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

Kenya is one of the only four African countries to take part in the tour. The African leg of the tour kicked off in Ethiopia where the trophy was on display for two days between May 24th and 25th.

The public will have a chance to view the trophy on May 27th at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, KICC.

Pulse Live Kenya

Public viewing of 2022 World Cup trophy at KICC

Football fans and other members of the public who will be interested to view the trophy will be required to purchase a 1.25L or 2L of Coke, Sprite or Fanta at the entrance of KICC to be able to access the venue to view the trophy.

After Kenya, the trophy will move to South Africa where football fans will get to view it from May 28th to 30th. It will then return to East Africa this time round in Tanzania on May 31st and June 1st.