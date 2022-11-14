Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

According to GhanaSoccernet, the Teranga Lions converged in Paris before flying to Doha, Qatar on Monday.

A number of top stars including Namplays Mendy, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye were spotted with the team in Paris before taking the final flight to Qatar.

Sources allege that at least 90% of the players were on the flight to Doha.

AFP

Senegal beings their quest for glory Monday, November 21, against Netherlands inside the Al Thumama Stadium in a Group A encounter and it is anticipated.

Cisse recently noted that Mane does not need surgery, which is a positive for his situation.

Reports allege that Mane will see ‘special doctors’ in Senegal who will reportedly administer traditional medicine to set him on the road to Qatar.