QATAR 2022

Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

Moses King
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal national team touched down in Doha, Qatar ahead of the World Cup but without star player Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mané
Sadio Mané

The African Footballer of the Year suffered a fibula injury in Bayern Munich in their win over Werder Bremen. Despite the injury, the star player made Aliou Cisse’s cut for the 26-man team to Qatar.

Recommended articles

According to GhanaSoccernet, the Teranga Lions converged in Paris before flying to Doha, Qatar on Monday.

A number of top stars including Namplays Mendy, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye were spotted with the team in Paris before taking the final flight to Qatar.

Sources allege that at least 90% of the players were on the flight to Doha.

Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title.
Sadio Mane led Senegal to the 2019 AFCON title. AFP

Senegal beings their quest for glory Monday, November 21, against Netherlands inside the Al Thumama Stadium in a Group A encounter and it is anticipated.

Cisse recently noted that Mane does not need surgery, which is a positive for his situation.

Reports allege that Mane will see ‘special doctors’ in Senegal who will reportedly administer traditional medicine to set him on the road to Qatar.

The Teranga Lions other group opponents include host nation Qatar and Ecuador.

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

More from category

  • Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Fulham

    Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

  • All FIFA World Cup Golden Ball Winners from 1982 to 2022

    All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

  • Adidas have released their promo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring a star-studded line up of superstars

    Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

Recommended articles

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Trending

Alex Pereira knocks out Israel Adesanya again
UFC 281

Alex Pereira knocks out Israel Adesanya again

Tosin Aiyegun scores Hat-trick for Zurich

Hat-trick for Tosin Aiyegun as Zurich put too much on the plate of Servette

Ademola Lookman couldn’t save Atalanta from defeat against Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Ademola Lookman couldn’t save Atalanta from defeat against Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Palmeiras wins the 2022 Brasileiro Serie A

Endrick’s Palmeiras crowned Brazilian champions 2022, Juventude and 3 others relegated.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico
QATAR 2022

Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Amine Harit may have jinxed his participation at the World Cup.

Qatar 2022: Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit a major doubt for the World Cup

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
BREAKING

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview