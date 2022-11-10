Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
England manager Gareth Southgate announced his 26 man World Cup squad today amid mixed reactions from the fans.

Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Southgate’s decision to leave out Roma Striker, Tammy Abraham as well as AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has caused quite a stir.

Tomori, who helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years must be mystified by the decision to leave him out. He was integral to what Milan did last season, often putting up man of the match displays.

His excellent defensive performances have carried on into the new season as he continues to impress under manager, Stefano Poli

Over the last 12 months, it is hard to make a case for any other English defender performing better than Tomori. Many believe the decision to call up the likes of Connor Coady and Eric Dier instead of the former Chelsea man might prove to be a mistake. Eric Dier in particular has been generally underwhelming in recent weeks.

Despite Tomori’s outstanding performances for Milan, it looks like he hasn’t done enough in the eyes of Southgate to make the squad.

Tammy Abraham has also been left out of the England squad. Perhaps less controversially but still a bit of a surprise considering the season he had last year. However he has started the new campaign rather inconsistently. Tammy has only managed 4 goals in 19 appearances this season.

England World Cup Squad in Full :

Goalkeepers - Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders - Eric Dier, Connor Coady, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White.

Midfielders - Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Connor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison.

Forwards - Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford.

