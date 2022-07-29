Top 5 footballers' unveiling with the biggest audience [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Some footballers have attracted over 70,000 fans during their unveiling

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Neymar waves to the crowd during the official presentation as a new player of the FC Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on June 3, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Neymar waves to the crowd during the official presentation as a new player of the FC Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on June 3, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Whenever a team completes a signing, there is always a tendency of presenting the player to the club’s fans and it is usually done in a special way.

Recommended articles

Over the past years, we have seen fans showing up to welcome their new players and here are some of the presentations that brought many fans together.

Neymar came into the limelight while at Santos after performing exceptionally well and many clubs started negotiating for his signature. Barcelona won the race to sign him after lengthy negotiations with Santos.

On the day of his presentation, 57,000 Barcelona fans showed up to welcome the wonder kid who had topped many charts with his football stats. The rest is history after PSG broke the banks to sign him from Barcelona.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) and Neymar celebrate a goal against Bate Borisov during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona's Luis Suarez (R) and Neymar celebrate a goal against Bate Borisov during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea Reuters

READ: Find out the top 5 highest-paid athletes in the world

Home is where we belong and no one can resist the calling. When Tevez moved back to his boyhood club in Argentina, 60,000 fans showed up to welcome their prodigal son who departed to play European football. This just shows how much they loved and adored him despite being away for many years.

Known to many as ‘the lion’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made headlines back then when 60,000 Barcelona fans welcomed him at Camp Nou. Zlatan had performed excellently in the Serie A and the Barcelona fans were witnessing ‘the gem’ dressed in their shirt as they sang for him.

Despite all the hype and praise, Zlatan was at Barcelona for one season only after falling out with Pep Guardiola who was the manager at the time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his unveiling at Camp Nou, Barcelona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his unveiling at Camp Nou, Barcelona Pulse Live Kenya

The late Diego Maradona led Naples to a standstill during his presentation after joining Napoli in Italy. A total of 65,000 Napoli fans were in the San Paolo Stadium while others stood outside as the stadium was already filled to the brim during Maradona’s presentation.

The stadium was renamed after him, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in 2020 after his death. Maradona’s name lives on even after his death. Long live the legend.

Up to date, no presentation has surpassed Cristiano’s in terms of the number of fans that showed up.

In 2009, a record of 75,000 fans showed up to welcome this iconic footballer to their club. His spell at Real Madrid is one to remember after winning four UEFA Champions League trophies with the club.

We are yet to see a footballer who will surpass Cristiano’s record as it just takes a lot to convince people to come and welcome you.

NAPLES, ITALY - JULY 05: Diego Armando Maradona, new purchase of Napoli Calcio, is presented at Stadio San Paolo in front of eighty thousand fans of the Naples Calcio on July 5, 1984 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
NAPLES, ITALY - JULY 05: Diego Armando Maradona, new purchase of Napoli Calcio, is presented at Stadio San Paolo in front of eighty thousand fans of the Naples Calcio on July 5, 1984 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Neymar waves to the crowd during the official presentation as a new player of the FC Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium on June 3, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

    Top 5 footballers' unveiling with the biggest audience [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

  • Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

    'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

  • Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) present during the unveiling of Jonathan McKinstry

    Details about new Gor Mahia coach, Jonathan McKinstry

Recommended articles

Top 5 footballers' unveiling with the biggest audience [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Top 5 footballers' unveiling with the biggest audience [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

Details about new Gor Mahia coach, Jonathan McKinstry

Details about new Gor Mahia coach, Jonathan McKinstry

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

Shujaa off to flying start at Commonwealth Games

'The press won't make money if they don't lie' – Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

'The press won't make money if they don't lie' – Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again
TRANSFERS

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heads to Barcelona for medical, official presentation

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

Top 10 all time World Cup top scorers

Miroslave Klose, Ronaldo, and Gerd Muller all make the Top 3 of the all time World Cup top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers
WWC

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title failed following their loss to Morocco, but they succeeded at picking up a ticket to the Women's World Cup

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world