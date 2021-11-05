RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Roberto Firmino is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a "serious" hamstring injury in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Recommended articles

The Brazil forward lasted just over half an hour as a substitute during the 2-0 win at Anfield before he was forced off and is not expected back immediately after the upcoming international break.

"Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow," Klopp told reporters. "We've known for two or three days that it's a serious injury so that means we talk about weeks still. I don't know exactly but more than four, which I would consider as a serious injury."

The Liverpool manager said the 30-year-old was a "quick healer", but that he was unlikely to be available for selection at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on November 20. 

Firmino has scored six goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool this season, with the Merseysiders currently on a 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions, equalling their club record.

Defender Joe Gomez, who has a calf problem, and midfielder Curtis Jones, suffering from an eye injury, missed the Atletico victory and will also be unavailable for Sunday's trip to to high-flying West Ham.

"Curtis is a completely different story. He was very unlucky in training -- he got a finger that scratched the eye," Klopp said in a club statement.

"I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly," the German added.

"He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again. 

"And Joey (Gomez), hopefully after the international break as well."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Trending

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

England fan jailed for "vile" Euro 2020 final racial abuse

England's Bukayo Saka (C) was among those receiving racial abuse online Creator: Paul ELLIS

Zaha considers Ivory Coast future after asking to miss qualifiers

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha Creator: Oli SCARFF

Barcelona recall Dembele after four months out

Le milieu de terrain français Ousmane Dembélé lors du match de Liga entre son club de Barcelone et Eibar, le 22 mai 2021 à Eibar Creator: ANDER GILLENEA