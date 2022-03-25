The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

He was a legend, a footballing genius who lived between February 1, 1915 and February 23, 2000 as a king in football.

Remembered as arguably the greatest English footballer of all time, he played on the outside right of the football field.

Matthews was so good that he is the only player to have been knighted while still playing football, as well as being the first winner of both the European Footballer of the Year and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year Awards.

His nicknames included "The Wizard of the Dribble" and "The Magician".

Pulse Live Uganda

Another remarkable achievement by this man was that he kept fit enough to play at the top level until he was 50 years old!

This achievement made him the oldest player ever to play in England's top football division at 50 years and five days, and the oldest player ever to represent the country when he was 42 years old.

Sir Stanley Matthews at Stoke City

Matthews spent 19 years with Stoke City, from 1932 to 1947, and again from 1961 to 1965.

He helped Stoke to the Second Division title in 1932/1933 and 1962/1963.

Between his two spells at Stoke, he spent 14 years with Blackpool, where, after being on the losing side in the 1948 and 1951 FA Cup finals, he helped Blackpool to win the cup with such a skilled performance that the final was dubbed the "Matthews Final of 1953".

Pulse Live Uganda

First player to win Ballon d'Or

In 1956, he was named winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or, a prize given to the best European footballer each year.

Between 1934 and 1957, he won 54 caps for England, playing in the FIFA World Cup in 1950 and 1954, and winning nine British Home Championship titles.

Stanley Matthew's legacy

Many English footballers trace their desire to play football tom Matthews, considered by many as the greatest of all time.

Pulse Live Uganda

A statue of Matthews outside Stoke City's Britannia Stadium has a dedication on it that reads: "His name is symbolic of the beauty of the game, his fame timeless and international, his sportsmanship and modesty universally acclaimed. A magical player, of the people, for the people."