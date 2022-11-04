WORLD CUP

'Focus on football'- Infantino Gianni to World Cup teams

WORLD CUP

Pressure is being mounted on FIFA officials by various countries to address certain issues around the 2022 World Cup in Qatar set to kick off on November 2022.

FIFA President Giovanni Infantino during the FIFA Women™s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022.
FIFA has written a letter to teams taking part in the 2022 Qatar asking them to pay attention to football and not politics.

To have a successful tournament in Qatar, teams taking part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup have been urged to shun politics and concentrate on football.

FIFA president Infantino Gianni and Fatma Samoura who is the governing body's secretary general have written the letter amid the growing pressure from players to address certain issues around the tournament.

IFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura react during the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women s World Cup in Auckland on October 22, 2022.
"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists." Read the letter.

"At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world.

"One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is 'better' than any other.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) presents a ball to Indonesian President Joko Widodo after their meeting in Jakarta on October 18, 2022.
"This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage." Wrote Infantino.

Pressure has been there from several countries for FIFA to address the issues around how Qatar was awarded the opportunity to host the tournament and also the issue concerning how migrant workers were treated while building the World Cup Stadiums.

