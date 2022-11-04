'Focus on football'- Infantino Gianni to World Cup teams

To have a successful tournament in Qatar, teams taking part in the 2022 Qatar World Cup have been urged to shun politics and concentrate on football.

FIFA president Infantino Gianni and Fatma Samoura who is the governing body's secretary general have written the letter amid the growing pressure from players to address certain issues around the tournament.

AFP

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

"But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists." Read the letter.

"At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world.

"One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is 'better' than any other.

AFP

"This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let's all remember that and let football take centre stage." Wrote Infantino.