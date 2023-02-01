Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Chelsea's new acquisition Mykhailo Mudryk has found himself in trouble after a TikTok video he recorded in July 2022 caught the attention of the Football Association board for having racial words.
Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea recently at a record fee of $108.3 million
The footballer was heard repeating the "N" word as he recorded the video with a friend in front of an Audi car. Mudryk was at the time singing along to Lil Baby's 'Freestyle' rap song.
The 40-second video had garnered over 214,000 views before it was deleted.
The FA prohibits the use of words that might incite racism and that is why Mudryk needs to file an explanation with the football board on why he shared the video.
FIFA has been trying to fight racism especially after there were rampant cases of African footballers being racially abused in Europe.
According to The Sun magazine, Mudryk's spokesman said that the footballer is remorseful about the video and apologetic to anyone who might have been offended.
“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.
“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed," Mudryk's spokesperson said.
Mudryk switched from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge for a record fee of $108.3 million (KES13.4 Billion) in January 2023 and he has only made one appearance for Chelsea.
