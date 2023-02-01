ADVERTISEMENT
FA

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mykhailo Mudryk signed for Chelsea recently at a record fee of $108.3 million

Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk
Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea's new acquisition Mykhailo Mudryk has found himself in trouble after a TikTok video he recorded in July 2022 caught the attention of the Football Association board for having racial words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The footballer was heard repeating the "N" word as he recorded the video with a friend in front of an Audi car. Mudryk was at the time singing along to Lil Baby's 'Freestyle' rap song.

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk
Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk AFP

READ: Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

The 40-second video had garnered over 214,000 views before it was deleted.

The FA prohibits the use of words that might incite racism and that is why Mudryk needs to file an explanation with the football board on why he shared the video.

FIFA has been trying to fight racism especially after there were rampant cases of African footballers being racially abused in Europe.

According to The Sun magazine, Mudryk's spokesman said that the footballer is remorseful about the video and apologetic to anyone who might have been offended.

Mykhailo Mudryk unveiled at Stamford Bridge
Mykhailo Mudryk unveiled at Stamford Bridge Pulse Nigeria

“Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed," Mudryk's spokesperson said.

Mudryk switched from Shakhtar Donetsk to Stamford Bridge for a record fee of $108.3 million (KES13.4 Billion) in January 2023 and he has only made one appearance for Chelsea.

Topics:
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sergio Kun Aguero

    Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

  • Masoud Juma

    Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

  • Chelsea's new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk

    Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Recommended articles

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kun Aguero reveals future club after football comeback

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma joins Saudi side Al-Faisaly

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Chelsea star under investigation after TikTok video went viral

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London Marathon

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

Good news for Kenyan drivers as federation relaxes certain rules

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

AFC Leopards face Vihiga Bullets as Wazito welcome Talanta in Muhoroni

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Mwamba coach Baabu says poor mentality cost them a win over Impala

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Will Still [Instagram]
LEAGUE 1

Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

AFC Leopards fans
FKF PL

AFC Leopards announces record-breaking tickets sold during Mashemeji Derby

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

National Police Service Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates his lead ahead of Daniel Simiu in 10km senior men on January 6, 2023 during the National Police Service National Cross Country Championship, at Ngong race Course, Nairobi. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xChrisxOmollox

Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thriller

Jorginho Frello (left) and Hector Bellerin
TRANSFERS

Arsenal pondering on Jorginho deal & other transfer stories today

Paul Tergat runs the Brussels cross cup on, Sunday, December 19, 2004

Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athletics

2021 FKF Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo credit: FKF)

2023 FKF Cup to commence next month