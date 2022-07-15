Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

The shocking news about the 19-year-old was confirmed by Naya’s mum Dinah Cherop early on Friday, July 15.

Sofapaka commonly referred to as Batoto Ba Mungu released a statement offering deepest sympathy to Naya’s family and friends.

“TRANSITION: We are saddened to have lost our former midfielder Wisdom Naya. The youngster has passed on due to soft tissue, Sarcoma. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Naya. May He Rest well,” the statement read in part.

Fellow Football Kenya Federation (FKF) clubs; Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks also expressed their condolences to the family, saying “A young life cut short, rest in peace Wisdom Naya. Condolences to his family and friends.”

An injury that turned cancerous

The 19-year-old sensation launched a bright career in the sport after joining Batoto Ba Mungu just aged 16.

Things took a hapless turn for the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola African Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2020 after what was initially thought to be a normal injury turned cancerous.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors at Kitale District Hospital detected a rare type of cancer and advised the family to seek treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

To prevent further spread of the disease, doctors suggested chemotherapy. Naya’s father, Edward Onyango, says that doctors prescribed chemotherapy to help reduce swelling on his knee before undertaking surgery.

To the dismay of his parents, doctors would later discover that the swelling had not stopped.

“He, however, had to skip the sixth session that was meant to be his last when doctors realised that instead of improving, the swelling was in fact increasing and they suggested that the leg should be amputated,” said Onyango.