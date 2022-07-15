FKF PL

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wisdom Naya passed away due to a rare type of cancer

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya
Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Kenya’s football fraternity has condoled the shocking demise of a budding star, former Sofapaka player Wisdom Naya who died due to a rare type of cancer.

Recommended articles

The shocking news about the 19-year-old was confirmed by Naya’s mum Dinah Cherop early on Friday, July 15.

Sofapaka commonly referred to as Batoto Ba Mungu released a statement offering deepest sympathy to Naya’s family and friends.

“TRANSITION: We are saddened to have lost our former midfielder Wisdom Naya. The youngster has passed on due to soft tissue, Sarcoma. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Naya. May He Rest well,” the statement read in part.

Doctors amputate leg of former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya
Doctors amputate leg of former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya Pulse Live Kenya

Fellow Football Kenya Federation (FKF) clubs; Wazito FC and Kariobangi Sharks also expressed their condolences to the family, saying “A young life cut short, rest in peace Wisdom Naya. Condolences to his family and friends.”

READ: Doctors in India amputate leg of former Sofapaka FC midfielder Wisdom Naya

The 19-year-old sensation launched a bright career in the sport after joining Batoto Ba Mungu just aged 16.

Things took a hapless turn for the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola African Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2020 after what was initially thought to be a normal injury turned cancerous.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors at Kitale District Hospital detected a rare type of cancer and advised the family to seek treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya having a chat with Tawi All Star coach Edwin Awange (L) and his fan Willy Opuku at their rural home, Mitume village, Kitale on January 19, 2022. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]
Former Sofapaka midfielder Wisdom Naya having a chat with Tawi All Star coach Edwin Awange (L) and his fan Willy Opuku at their rural home, Mitume village, Kitale on January 19, 2022. [Martin Ndiema, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

To prevent further spread of the disease, doctors suggested chemotherapy. Naya’s father, Edward Onyango, says that doctors prescribed chemotherapy to help reduce swelling on his knee before undertaking surgery.

To the dismay of his parents, doctors would later discover that the swelling had not stopped.

“He, however, had to skip the sixth session that was meant to be his last when doctors realised that instead of improving, the swelling was in fact increasing and they suggested that the leg should be amputated,” said Onyango.

Through the support of well-wishers, who included Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa and politicians, Naya was flown to India on December 14, 2021, where he had a month-long treatment session followed by the amputation.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

    Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

  • WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

    South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

  • Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut

    Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Recommended articles

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most successful African football clubs of all time

Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Enyimba feature amongst the most successful African football clubs of all time
COMMENT

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut
WAFCON 2022

South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

WAFCON 2022: South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket
PREMIER LEAGUE

2022 summer shocking EPL transfer moves

Most of the Manchester United only got to know Tyrell Malacia after his imminent move to the theatre of dreams from Feyenoord
OREGON22

Update: Omanyala finally secures US visa

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)