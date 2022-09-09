Football to return on Thursday, Manchester United announces

Jidechi Chidiezie
Premier League clubs will observe a compulsory break this weekend following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Manchester United players observe a minute silence in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II
Premier League side Manchester United have announced that the club will go on with plans to travel to Moldova for their second UEFA Europa League fixture against Sheriff Tiraspol despite still mourning the passing of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The club made the announcement on their website on Friday, revealing that discussions were held with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government.

The Premier League on Friday announced that games that had been previously scheduled for this weekend have now been postponed, in honour of the monarch who had ruled the United Kingdom since February 1952.

There was a moment of silence held in honour of Queen Elizabeth II in the Europa League game between Manchester United and Real Sociedad
"United can confirm that Thursday's #UEL visit to Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday," the club said in an official statement on Friday.

"Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are traveling to support the team in Chisinau."

The meeting between the Moldovan club and United on matchday 2 of the Europa League will be the first ever for both sides.

Tiraspol who defeated the likes of Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stages of last season's Champions League started their campaign in the Europa League with a resounding 3-0 victory away at Omonia Nicosia.

Old Trafford came to a standstill on matchday 1 in the Europa League, as the Premier League club and their visitors Real Sociedad honoured Queen Elizabeth II who was pronounced dead by the Royal Family just before kick-off.

In a statement by the club, they shared in "the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen."

Manchester United and English players such as Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford also offered condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.

United went on to lose 1-0 in their opening game to Real Sociedad.

