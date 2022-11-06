Footballers with insane body part insurance covers

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi plays for PSG and Argentina and he is considered one of the best footballers of the current era alongside Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal.

Lionel Messi has the most expensive insurance coverage above all football players and probably everyone in the world. He is left footed and he has insured his magical left foot with a fee of worth Sh107.3Billion.

The cover will only take effect in case anything happens to his left foot and as it stands, we are yet to see it take place since he has never picked up a serious injury on the mentioned foot.

David Beckham

David Beckham who is a former England and Manchester United player insured both of his legs in 2006 with as much as Sh23.4Billion.

Beckham retired in 2013 after making 10 appearances for French giants PSG. Since he is retired, can we say it was a 'silly' decision to make since it has never taken any effect?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from being the most followed sports personality on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has got both of his legs insured just in case he gets injured.

Ronaldo's insurance is worth Sh17.2 Billion and it covers both of his legs. He got his legs covered in 2009 while playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is another footballer who just like Messi has taken the initiative of insuring his left foot which happens to be his strong foot.

Bale's left foot has a cover of worth Sh15Billion which he took after discovering that he is an injury-prone footballer while at Real Madrid.

Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is a former Real Madrid player who just like Bale opted to take insane insurance while still playing as a goalkeeper.

Casillas insured his hands in 2007 for a total cost of Sh1.2Billion which is a crazy sum to pay just for your hands and nothing else.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is also on the list of players who have paid a huge amount of money just to get their body parts insured in case anything happens.

