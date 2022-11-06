LISTICLE

Footballers with insane body part insurance covers

Despite being rich and famous, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the list of footballers who have gone ahead and insured some of their body parts with insane price tags.

From left: Lionel Messi's legs, Cristiano Ronaldo's legs and Manuel Neuer.
Injuries do cut short someone's career in football and here are some of the players who have gone a milestone ahead and insured their body parts incase they pick up an injury.

Lionel Messi plays for PSG and Argentina and he is considered one of the best footballers of the current era alongside Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal.

Lionel Messi has the most expensive insurance coverage above all football players and probably everyone in the world. He is left footed and he has insured his magical left foot with a fee of worth Sh107.3Billion.

A photo Lionel of Messi's Legs with tattoos during a training session on June 5, 2015, at the Olympic stadium in Berlin.
The cover will only take effect in case anything happens to his left foot and as it stands, we are yet to see it take place since he has never picked up a serious injury on the mentioned foot.

David Beckham who is a former England and Manchester United player insured both of his legs in 2006 with as much as Sh23.4Billion.

David Beckham smiles at fans while having his legs rubbed down prior to the MLS Fussball Herren USA Soccer Match between the Colorado Rapids and the Los Angeles Galaxy on September 30, 2012.
Beckham retired in 2013 after making 10 appearances for French giants PSG. Since he is retired, can we say it was a 'silly' decision to make since it has never taken any effect?

Apart from being the most followed sports personality on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo has got both of his legs insured just in case he gets injured.

The legs of Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Manchester United during a training session on June 14, 2018.
Ronaldo's insurance is worth Sh17.2 Billion and it covers both of his legs. He got his legs covered in 2009 while playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale is another footballer who just like Messi has taken the initiative of insuring his left foot which happens to be his strong foot.

Gareth Bale of the Los Angeles Football Club looks at the score board after going down by a goal in overtime during their MLS on November 5, 2022.
Bale's left foot has a cover of worth Sh15Billion which he took after discovering that he is an injury-prone footballer while at Real Madrid.

Iker Casillas is a former Real Madrid player who just like Bale opted to take insane insurance while still playing as a goalkeeper.

Former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas arrives for the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2022 main draw at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) in Doha on April 1, 2022.
Casillas insured his hands in 2007 for a total cost of Sh1.2Billion which is a crazy sum to pay just for your hands and nothing else.

Manuel Neuer is also on the list of players who have paid a huge amount of money just to get their body parts insured in case anything happens.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on November 5, 2022.
The Bayern Munich and German stopper has got his hands insured at a cost of Sh360m an initiative that he took in 2014 according to the General Association of German Insurers.

