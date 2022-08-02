Former Arsenal and Man United star terminates contract with Inter Milan

After spending few years at Arsenal, he moved to Manchester United and everything started changing real quick. His form deteriorated and he started coming on as a substitute.

Manchester United fans were over the moon after signing Sanchez but then their joy was short-lived after things failed to click for the star. Sanchez got trolled nearly after every Manchester United match for not performing to their expectations and things got from bad to worse.

After things didn't out at Manchester United, Sanchez opted for a move to Inter Milan in 2020.

Everything seemed to be okay at the beginning with Antonio Conte granting him regular minutes before being reduced to a substitute again. Despite being a substitute, he used to score in some of the matches but then Antonio Conte never thought of making Sanchez a starter.

Antonio Conte left, Simone Inzaghi came in and the situation remained the same. After two years of tough life at the Italian club, Sanchez and Inter Milan thought it was wise to terminate his contract.

It is rumored that Sanchez’s hefty salary made it hard for Inter to negotiate and sign high-profile players. With Romelu Lukaku going back to Inter Milan for a second spell this season, Alexis Sanchez being handed enough playing time didn’t just seem to happen. A solution needed to be found as soon as possible and both parties agreed to terminate his contract.

Sanchez is now a free agent and he is rumored to be headed to Marseille in France. He will be needed to up his game if his move to Marseille will go through and by doing so he will only be recreating moments of happiness that he used to experience back then.