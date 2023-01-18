Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dancing with fans during a night out [Video]

The decorated Togolese footballer reposted a video by Kenyan fashion stylist Ian Mussilli where he was seen busting moves alongside his Kenyan fans at the Milan Lounge in Westlands, Nairobi. The video has since gone viral.

Adebayor's career at a glimpse

Adebayor played 104 matches for Arsenal and scored 46 goals before switching to Manchester City where he only made 34 appearances.

His career started to crumble when City took him to Real Madrid on loan. It was obvious that he was nearing the end of his career in football.

Adebayor didn't survive at Madrid and City switched his loan move to Tottenham before he finally made his move permanent at the London-based club.

The Togolese lasted at Spurs for three years before he moved to Crystal Palace where he scored one goal in 12 appearances.

To cut the long story short, Adebayor moved to Istanbul Basaksehir, then to Kayserispor, Olimpia but he is now at Togolese Championnat National club Semassi.

Adebayor was once voted for as the African Footballer of the Year in 2008 when he was in the prime of his career while playing for Arsenal.