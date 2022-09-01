Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Gueye left Everton for PSG in 2019 after having a great season only for things to go from good to bad in Paris. He is also a former Aston Villa and Lille OSC player but he is always associated with Everton in the Premier League as many people got to know him while there.

It came as surprise to many when he agreed to go back to Everton with some pundits terming it as a downgrade. Thomas Partey was equally greeted with skepticism when he moved from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal and he proved the naysayers wrong.

Everton fought to the last minute to avoid relegation last season and things don’t seem to have changed as they are 15th on the table with 3 points after five matches. Lampard has a lot to do to salvage them from the relegation embarrassment.

Gueye was on Wednesday reported to be at Merseyside for medical tests and he will sign his contract as a new Everton player upon completion of the tests.

A closer look at Gueye’s stats in the Premier League indicates that he made 134 appearances and scored 3 goals only. He scored 6 goals in Ligue 1 for PSG in a total of 64 matches and this shows that he was getting better.

When Gueye left Everton for PSG, the club was okay despite having an average performance. Pressure will be there for him to help restore the club to how it used to be and if not even to a better one.

As a defensive midfielder and based on how he plays, Gueye will always affect the backline and the forwards. Teams tend to suffer defeat most of the time after their midfield is overrun by the opponents and this signifies the role that Gueye will be playing at Everton.