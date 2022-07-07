FKF

Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa arrested again

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mwendwa's arrest comes barely 24 hours after the DPP dropped corruption charges against him

Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested again

Recommended articles

Mwendwa was re-arrested just hours after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) dropped corruption charges he was facing.

The circumstances leading to the latest arrest are not clear although he is expected to be arraigned before the Kiambu Law Courts on Thursday.

The DPP withdrew the case against Mwendwa after a request for adjournment of the case on grounds of not having witnesses was denied by the court forcing dropping of the charges in accordance with Section 87 of the Penal Code.

Ex FKF president Nick Mwendwa
Ex FKF president Nick Mwendwa AFP

Section 87 of the criminal procedure code (cap 75 Laws of Kenya) provides that any public prosecutor may, with the consent of the court, or on the instructions of the Attorney General, at any time before judgment is pronounced, withdraw from the prosecution of any person.

The law provides two conditions for any such withdrawal as:-

  1. t is made before the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be discharged but such discharge of an accused shall not operate as a bar to subsequent proceedings against him on account of the same facts; or
  2. It is made after the accused person is called upon to make his defence, he shall be acquitted.
From left to right; former FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa
From left to right; former FKF CEO Barry Otieno and FKF President Nick Mwendwa Pulse Live Kenya

Mwendwa was arrested on November 12, 2021, over claims of misappropriation of funds meant for the national football teams.

He would be released two days later on Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties. The court had not ruled on a request by the prosecution to detain him for 14 days.

On November 26, he was arrested again and transported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road.

At the time, state prosecutor, Everlyn Onunga told the court that Mwendwa was being probed by the DCI for the fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Topics:

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

More from category

  • Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa arrested again

  • WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

    Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

  • [FILE] Nick Mwendwa in November 2021 after he was released on bond (Simon MAINA AFP)

    Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

Recommended articles

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa arrested again

Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa arrested again

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

Simbas predict tough match against Algeria

Simbas predict tough match against Algeria

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

Trending

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
LA LIGA

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie
RUGBY

Simbas predict tough match against Algeria

Kenya Simbas squad at Aix-en-Provence, in France on July 5, 2022 on the eve of their Rugby World Cup qualifier semi-final against Algeria. Image | KRU
QATAR 2022

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams has switched his international allegiance from Spain to Ghana
FOOTBALL

Nick Mwendwa scot free as case dropped

[FILE] Nick Mwendwa in November 2021 after he was released on bond (Simon MAINA AFP)

Corporate Masters attracts over 250 golfers including VVIPs

Draganah Omwange (right), Brand Manager, Scotch Whiskies at Pernod Ricard receives the Runners up trophy on behalf of The Glenlivet Team from Michael Nganga (left), the Managing Director for Corporate Masters.
FKF

Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa arrested again

Nick Mwendwa (C), former President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
WAFCON 2022

Day 5 Roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal

WAFCON 2022 roundup: Togo surprise heavyweights Cameroon, Zambia start life with late goal