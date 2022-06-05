Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Last season, the 63-year-old German tactician struggled as Manchester United's interim manager, missing out on Champions League qualification, and finishing the season without a trophy.

However, on Saturday he got off to a great start with Austria, thrashing the 2018 World Cup finalists 3-0 at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek.

Flying start for Rangnick

The comfortable victory was secured thanks to a first-half strike from Marko Arnautovic, and quick-fire second-half goals by Michael Gregoritsch, and Marcel Sabitzer.

With a magnificent 20-yard effort four minutes before the break, former West Ham forward Arnautovic currently at Bologna in Serie A, scored the first goal of the Rangnick era.

Soon after halftime, Gregoritsch scored a first-time attempt from 12 yards, and three minutes later, Sabitzer added a beautiful third from 25 yards.

Croatia then called in Luka Modric, who had just won the Champions League with Real Madrid, however, it was too little too late.

Road to revival for Austria

Rangnick's role as Austria's boss comes on the back of their failure to qualify for this year's World Cup, losing in a play-off semi-final against Wales, and he couldn't have asked for a better start to his career.

The 63-year-old has managed 11 different club sides during his career, but this is his first time guiding an international team.