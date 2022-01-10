Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Mane, who switched to Liverpool in 2016 after two years with the Saints, netted a penalty seven minutes into added time to deliver a fortunate 1-0 Group B victory over Zimbabwe in Bafoussam.

A few hours later it was the turn of Boufal, now at French Ligue 1 outfit Angers after four years with Southampton, to score and earn Morocco a 1-0 Group C win over Ghana in Yaounde.

In another Group B match, Guinea edged Malawi 1-0 through an Issiaga Sylla goal after 35 minutes in the 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) heat of western city Bafoussam.

The results maintained a run of one-goal victories in a tournament that finally kicked off on Sunday after being postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameroon came from behind in the tournament opener to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 and Cape Verde struggled to a 1-0 win over 10-man Ethiopia in the other Group A clash.

The curtain will come down on a busy Monday when debutants the Comoros tackle a Gabon side missing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sidelined by Covid-19, in the other Group C match in Yaounde.

On Tuesday, record seven-time champions Egypt confront three-time winners Nigeria in the northwestern city of Garoua in what promises to be a highlight of the 36-match first round.

Disaster struck gallant underdogs Zimbabwe when a shot hit the right arm of Kelvin Madzongwe and Mane sent Petros Mhari the wrong way with the resulting penalty on 97 minutes to settle a lacklustre affair.

While Senegal, seeking a first title after twice finishing runners-up, dominated possession, they rarely threatened to break down a well-organised Zimbabwe defence.

"It was difficult playing in such hot conditions, and not having an opportunity to play any warm-up matches affected us," said Mane.

"We left it very late to score, but the most important issue was to secure maximum points and we achieved that. Now we must try to perform better against Guinea."

After a quiet start, Mane burst between two defenders on 24 minutes only to see his low shot, aimed at the far corner of the net, blocked by Mhari.

As half-time approached in the Cameroonian highlands, Mane turned provider, setting up unmarked Idrissa Gueye, who was let down by his first touch as he prepared to shoot.

Senegal survived a scare as full-time loomed with a Zimbabwe free-kick creating a half chance before the ball was grasped by goalkeeper Seny Dieng, deputising for Edouard Mendy, who is recovering from Covid-19.

With a cagey affair between Morocco and Ghana seemingly heading for a goalless stalemate, Boufal turned in the goalmouth and fired a loose ball past goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott on 83 minutes.

After a cagey, foul-riddled start at a 42,500-seat stadium named after former Cameroon president Ahmadou Ahidjo, Thomas Partey came close on 32 minutes for Ghana with his free-kick going just over the crossbar.

This close shave was a signal for both teams to show more urgency and Morocco captain Romain Saiss got his head to a free-kick in a crowded goalmouth only to see it fly over.

Ghanaian hearts pumped faster just before half-time when a solo run by Joseph Paintsil offered hope of a goal, but his finish was embarrassing, sending his shot well wide.

Paintsil threatened again early in the second half with a lengthy dribble only to pass poorly on the edge of the box.

Having let the Black Stars down twice, Paintsil thought he had made amends by firing goalwards with 18 minutes remaining only to be denied by a brilliant one-hand save from Yassine Bounou.

"It was a tough game against one of the best teams in CAN. I think Morocco were a bit lucky. I congratulate Morocco and I congratulate my boys, who fought well," said Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac.