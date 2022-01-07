RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Greece is the word: Chris Coleman

Greece is the word: Chris Coleman Creator: GEOFF CADDICK
Greece is the word: Chris Coleman Creator: GEOFF CADDICK

Former Wales coach Chris Coleman will take charge of struggling Atromitos Athens for the rest of the season, the Greek Super League club announced on Friday.

Recommended articles

"I am happy and excited about this deal. It's a new chapter, a new challenge. There was interest 10 years ago, but some things are also a matter of timing and now was the time," said 51-year-old Coleman.

Atromitos are currently fighting to stay in the Super League where they sit in 13th place in the 14-team championship with just nine points after 15 matches.

Coleman is expected to arrive on Sunday in Greece together with his assistant Kit Symons, who will remain as assistant coach of the Welsh national team.

Coleman played for Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham while making 32 appearances for the Welsh team.

In his coaching career, he famously led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Coutinho reduced salary to join Aston Villa - Xavi

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Spurs to lose Son for crucial month

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

Rangnick downplays talk of unrest at Man Utd

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Vardy sidelined for two months with hamstring injury

Football-mad Cameroon ready at long last for Cup of Nations

Football-mad Cameroon ready at long last for Cup of Nations

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Trending

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ