FPL

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The deadline for Gameweek 2 is 11:00 (GMT+1) on Saturday, August 13.

FPL GW2 Captain picks
FPL GW2 Captain picks

The second week of Premier League football kicks off this weekend, and as usual, it comes with the exciting Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As you make your transfers and ponder over who to hand your captaincy to for the gameweek, I bring five players you should consider strongly for that important role.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Imago

A home clash with Crystal Palace offers a reliable Salah another favourable tie. Salah was the most-selected captain in Gameweek 1, with almost 3.3 million managers, handing him the captain's armband.

Having already opened his record with a goal against Fulham last weekend, and a 12-points return, Salah is a convincing bet for GW2.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Pulse Nigeria

A convincing start in GW1 leaves Manchester City's new boy Haaland as another great option for captain choice.

Haaland scored City's two goals against West Ham United and returned 13-points in his first outing. A home tie against a weaker Bournemouth could see Haaland gun for an even larger goal tally this weekend.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne pulse senegal

De Bruyne offers an alternative to Haaland, and his performance against West Ham is evidence to show the Belgian has started the season on good form.

Last season, De Bruyne averaged 8.7 points per home start for City and could be in good shape to make such commitments in the Premier League champions' first home game of the season, against Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez Getty Images

If Salah, Haaland or De Bruyne might seem too cliché for a captain choice, then Nunez could offer some good.

The Liverpool man scored against Fulham to record a 9-points return in his first outing. After back-to-back goals as a substitute in Liverpool’s last two matches, Nunez looks good to make it three-in-three against Crystal Palace.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the home side
Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the home side Imago

Bowen was such a success on his travels last season, producing as many as 11 assists in away matches, at least four more than any other player in FPL.

A trip to Nottingham Forest - who conceded nine shots on target in Gameweek 1 against Newcastle United - could pan out as a worthy captain gamble.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • FPL GW2 Captain picks

    Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

  • Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures

    Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

  • Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

    Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Recommended articles

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Guardiola, Ancelotti and Klopp nominated for UEFA Coach Of The Year

Trending

Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

Barcelona have confirmed the activation of a fourth economic lever to help the club potentially register their summer signings ahead of the new season
LA LIGA

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
LIGUE 1

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg
BUNDESLIGA

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea