Gameweek 8 is here, and these 5 players will really help your Fantasy team

Jidechi Chidiezie
The deadline for Gameweek 3 is 6:30pm (GMT+1) on Friday, September 16.

After a protracted break due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League makes a return, with the 8th game week of Fantasy Premier League, set to get underway.

One thing, however, is that only seven matches will be played this weekend, and that means you would need to make transfers, to save your team from players without fixtures.

Here are 5 alternatives that could yield massive results this weekend.

Aleksandr Mitrovic
Aleksandr Mitrovic Pulse Nigeria

A visit to Nottingham Forest on Gameweek 8 will see Mitrovic have the chance to score more goals.

The Serb has already scored six goals in the first six this season, blanking just once. The Fulham forward ranks among the players with the most shots.

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier AFP

The Newcastle's captain is the most attractive Magpies player to possess as AFC Bournemouth visits St. James Park.

With a goal, two clean sheets, and three bonus points, the right-back has already hit 21 points in home fixtures - 30 overall - and his potential at both ends of the field increases his chances against the Cherries who have conceded 18 and failed to score in four of the six games.

Nick Pope
Nick Pope Getty Images

Like Trippier, Newcastle United's No 1 stands a good chance of not conceding against an AFC Bournemouth with a fixture difficulty rating of 2.

Pope who has totalled 36 points, more than any other goalkeeper or defender this, comes into this game week on the back of a 12-point haul on his previous appearance at St James' Park, a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne Imago

The playmaker for Man City has generated results on each of his three road outings this season and stands a good chance to continue that form against familiar opposition.

At Wolves last season, De Bruyne scored four goals to record a career-high 24 points. He has also scored five of the City's 10 goals in their last three visits to Molineaux, assisting two more.

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min AFP

Although Son's one assist after six Gameweeks might be enough reason to question why he is on this list, the South Korean comes up against Leicester City that have conceded at least two goals in five of their six Premier League games this season.

With 11 goals given conceded on the road in three outings, the Foxes have had trouble defending, and Son could experience a revival against this side he scored two goals against and assisted another when they visited Tottenham last season.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

