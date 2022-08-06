PREMIER LEAGUE

Over 600 managers sell Jesus on FPL after clean sheet against Eagles

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
These managers are not smiling at all after the highly-rated Brazilian delivered a clean sheet on his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus looking at his disappointed 76.9% owners.
The heartbreak started in Fantasy Premier League on Friday night after 610 managers have already exercised their rights to sell Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus made his official debut for Arsenal playing for 83 minutes in the season opener against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It ended in glory for the club following a hard-fought 2-0 win but it was the 'wrong' Gabriel who scored on the night for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli reward his over 1 million owners on FPL when he opened the scoring for Arsenal while Marc Guehi's own goal sealed the win for the Gunners.

The wrong Gabriel scored the first goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season
It was a disappointing start to the season 76.9% of managers FPL own the real Gabriel, Jesus.

It was indeed a disappointing performance and start on FPL for most managers as Jesus managed just one shot throughout the 83 minutes he was on the pitch.

Gabriel Jesus is valued at £8m on FPL but had just one shot in 83 minutes against Palace.
Not only was it disappointing but also heartbreaking which has led to a total of 610 managers selling the 25-year-old, according to the official FPL account.

Jesus went into the game at Selhurst Park as the most owned or selected player for game week one ever in his history of the game with 76.9%.

There was so much optimism following his ridiculous performances in pre-season which saw him score two hat-tricks.

But I guess it was indeed pre-season as the popular saying goes.

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener
Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener AFP

Is there still hope for managers who decide to hold on to Jesus? Arsenal takes on Leicester City next at the Emirates with Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa to follow.

Will you join the 610 managers to sell Gabriel Jesus?

